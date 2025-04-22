Will Rams Take The 'Steal of the Draft'?
The Los Angeles Rams are ready to kick off the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday and be the best drafting team once again in the National Football League.
The Rams have already made a lot of noise this offseason with the players they brought in during free agency. Now, they will look to add to that in the draft and will look to find more players that fit their team and find the steals of the draft.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have figured out a way to find the hidden players in the draft that should have been taken higher, but no team has them on their radar. That is when the Rams have come to him and taken them in day two or three of the draft and turned them into Pro Bowl players.
In this draft, the Rams will have another first-round pick, and there are many ways to go. They have a couple of needs to fill, but they can also be looking into the future at the quarterback position. The Rams' veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford, still has a lot to give to the game, but they do not know if he is going to retire after the 2025 season.
One quarterback the Rams could look at is Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss. This is a quarterback that many do not have going in the first round but he is very talented with a strong arm.
ESPN's NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky called Dart the steal of the 2025 draft.
"The steal of the draft" — and that player would be Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart," said Orlovsky on Get Up.
"For me, he's the guy that two or three years from now we look back and go, man, people were wrong on him, he's the steal of the draft essentially," Orlovsky explained. "When you watch his tape he's so similar to Bo Nix last year and, wow, a lot better than I anticipated."
"When you are talking about a guy with physical traits, who sees the field well, was not given a lot when it comes to an easy offense, the ball had to get pushed downfield. Since day one, Jaxson Dart has been the intrigue."
