Rams Draft Needs According to Their Rivals
It is draft week for the Los Angeles Rams and they will look to continue being the best draft team in the National Football League. The Rams have had a great offseason and are looking to make another run at a Super Bowl.
If they get another great draft class, they will be serious Super Bowl contenders for the 2025 NFL season.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have done a great job in working together on what players they want to bring in during the draft. They are on the same page and looking to do what they have been do and selecting players and turning them into Pro Bowlers.
The team still needs to address certain areas on their team, but they still have the remaining free agency class if they want to sign any players from there, or they can address those areas in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams will kick off the draft with the 26th overall pick in the first round.
The team no matter how many picks they have or what round it is, they also know where to find the hidden talent. And in this draft, they is a lot of talent that will go by other teams, that is when the Rams will take full advantage.
But what do the Rams rival think are their biggest draft needs?
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer talked about the Rams biggest needs according to their rival scouting department.
"What you need to know: The team has significant needs at the three positions listed—and yet very little history of drafting those spots. Since Sean McVay was hired in 2017, the Rams have spent just one top-100 pick on a corner, off-ball linebacker or quarterback. That was on a ’19 third-rounder, who never became a full-time starter for the team. So maybe this is the year?" Breer said,
"Hairston would be a fit. And if you’re looking for an off-ball linebacker, Campbell is a hybrid who might make sense. But I have my eye on Starks, because of his smarts and the versatility he could bring to Chris Shula’s defense. Another name to watch, and maybe even in a short move up, could be Loveland, a year after the team tried and failed to move up to land Bowers (Taylor could be a Round 2 fit as well)."
