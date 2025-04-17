Rams Named Best Fit for Top QB Prospect
The Los Angeles Rams figured out their quarterback situation earlier this offseason. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, after all the offseason noise, will be returning to the Rams for the 2025 season.
Now with the Rams having their quarterback position set, they will look to be serious contenders next season to win the Super Bowl.
The Rams will look to add more talent to their roster next week in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams have been the best drafting team over the last few seasons and will look to do the same in this year's draft. The Rams and the draft are also good to each other and they want to continue to bring in the best draft class.
The Rams will kick off the draft with the 26th overall pick and will have many options at what position they want to take in the first round.
One NFL Reporter has the Rams being the best fit for top quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders out of the University of Colorado.
It will be shocking to see Sanders fall that far down the board to the end of the first round, or the Rams to trade up and select him. But the one thing we have seen over the last week is experts talking about Sanders falling from the top of the draft board to the back end of the top 10.
It's tough to imagine Sanders taking this big of a tumble down the draft board, especially after what we've learned about Derek Carr's status for 2025.
"Despite that, I do think the best overall fit for him is down at pick No. 26, where the Rams could select him as the eventual successor to Matthew Stafford," said FOX Sports NFL Reporter David Helman.
"After processing the initial disappointment of not being a Day 1 starter, this could pay enormous dividends for team and player."
"That obvious limitation aside, there's plenty of reason to think McVay could mold Sanders into a very successful NFL quarterback. Sanders has fantastic accuracy and adequate arm strength, and while he might not be a dual-threat quarterback, he has more than enough mobility to deal with pressure — which was easily the biggest drawback in Jared Goff's game when he played for McVay."
"Sanders has the skill set to operate McVay's offense, and obviously L.A. has the personnel and coaching to help him succeed. The bonus is that a year or two behind Stafford could teach him plenty about NFL anticipation and decision-making."
"This might not be the most exciting landing spot on draft night, but no one will care when it pays off big time in 2026 or 2027."
