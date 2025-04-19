Rams' Rivals Make Interesting Selections in On SI Mock Draft
As the NFL Draft draws near, the first round picture is being slowly painted, with each pick prediction slowly changing from suspected to nearly confirmed through the first five picks. Beyond that, it remains the Wildlands.
That's why Rams On SI joined up with our fellow network of On SI publishers and reporters to see how we all see the first round playing out, providing expert opinion and analysis.
The Los Angeles Rams added Luther Burden III with the 26th pick. However the Rams' division rivals also added massive pieces to their teams.
The San Francisco 49ers added Kelvin Banks Jr with the 11th pick.
"The 49ers don’t know when Trent Williams will retire and must be prepared for that day to come at any time." Wrote Grant Cohn, 49ers On SI. "Until it does, Banks can play left guard or right tackle. Plus, he should be able to play right away after playing for Steve Sarkisian whose scheme is similar to that of Kyle Shanahan."
If Banks is allowed to sit and develop, he could turn into an All-Pro tackle. If he plays guard, the 49ers would have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, running the best run scheme in the league. He is a physical specimen who should not do the things he does at the size he does it.
The Arizona Cardinals selected Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon with the 16th overall pick.
"The Cardinals did well in free agency to plug holes along the defensive line, though their youth movement continues with Harmon, an interior defensive lineman with the ability to rush the passer—something Arizona has coveted." Wrote Donnie Druin, Cardinals On SI. "The Cardinals bolster their ability to get after the quarterback even further here."
A target of the Rams, the Cardinals will be attacking the quarterback in 2025. Jonathan Gannon has several pieces at his disposal and considering the talents of Harmon, Arizona will have a strong control on the line of scrimmage.
Remember, Gannon's defense with the Eagles produced four double-digit sack artists. One of those four, Josh Sweat, just signed with Arizona.
The Seattle Seahawks selected Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan with the 18th overall pick.
Seattle’s offensive line needs to be addressed, but with five top-100 picks the Seahawks don’t have to force it in Round 1." Wrote Tim Weaver, Seahawks On SI. "So they take a serious weapon at tight end, which should feature heavily in Klint Kubiak’s scheme. If Noah Fant gets cut for cap savings, Loveland could start right away."
This would be a game changer for the Seahawks. Not only would the Seahawks grab another of the Rams' targets, they would be taking a massive step to building a roster similar to the one Sam Darnold excelled with in Minnesota.
Loveland would adjust easily, considering his collegiate teammate, tight end AJ Barner, was drafted by Seattle last year.
The beauty of the Draft. A bunch of game changing talent entering the Rams' division in a span of three hours.
