Analyst Says Time Will Come For Rams' QB Investment
The Los Angeles Rams had a strong haul from the 2025 NFL Draft, adding six new faces to the franchise over the seven-round draft process. Bringing in both offensive and defensive pieces, the Rams are looking to continue to build a roster strong enough to head back to the playoffs.
Last season, Los Angeles won the division after a horrific start. Getting contributions from young players and having their veterans step up to the plate when it mattered most, the Rams saw themselves one win away from heading to the NFC Championship Game.
With the new players, the Rams will look to integrate them into the process for success. However, one area that the franchise was predicted to address but didn't was in their quarterback room. Veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Matthew Stafford will once again hold down the fort in LA, without a young successor behind him.
The Rams did, however, secure themselves an additional first round draft pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, after giving up their first round pick in this seasons draft. While the team brought in necessary pieces to the scheme, the quarterback room still looks to be one that needs some improvement.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the Rams could be in the market to find a quarterback in next year's draft that could fill in nicely down the line.
"Next year, look for them to be a team that tries to get their quarterback," Florio said. "No quarterback this year, Stafford this year, I think next year those two first-round picks are going to become the next quarterback for the Rams."
Let's not forget that Stafford is still one of the better quarterbacks playing in the NFL, regardless of his age. Last season, the Rams quarterback was ranked 13th among quarterbacks in passing yards, and 12th in QBR.
Not addressing the quarterback situation this season means that the franchise is confident and comfortable with running it back with Stafford. That being said, there are a ton of young quarterbacks to keep an eye one for next season, as they could hear their names get called by Los Angeles.
