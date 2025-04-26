All Eyes Still on Rams' Stafford For 2025
On night one of the 2025 NFL Draft, two quarterbacks were taken off of the board. The first was an obvious choice, as Cam Ward will suit up for the Tennessee Titans. But the other quarterback taken wasn't only a Los Angeles Rams target, but a player who got quite the reaction when hearing his name called.
Jaxson Dart was highly mocked to be the Rams' first round pick to learn behind veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. After Dart came off the board, the Rams traded out of the first round, seemingly telling fans that Dart was the guy that they were intending on selecting.
Which leads us to where we currently are. The Rams were able to bring back Stafford for another season in Los Angeles as rumors circled earlier this offseason that he could be on the move. The veteran quarterback is still the man to lead the charge on the offense, but all eyes will remain on his performance.
Going into his age 37 campaign, some believe that we are bound to see the decline of the future Hall of Fame quarterback going into the back half of his career. Bringing in veteran wide receiver Davante Adams will surely help the cause, but at some point, the Rams are going to have to pass the reins over.
Now that Dart isn't an option, this should be used as fuel for Stafford when he is preparing for the new season. Head coach Sean McVay is still confident in what Stafford can do, and rightfully so. The veteran quarterback has never given any Rams fans an ounce to doubt since donning a uniform for the first time.
Last season, Stafford was ranked 13th in passing yards, tied for 20th in touchdown passes, and had a QBR of 64.7, which placed him 12th in the NFL. While he may not be the same Stafford that he once was, this season is a perfect opportunity for Stafford to show his doubters that he has what it takes and that the franchise made the right decision to bring him back into the scheme.
