Draft Analyst Weighs in on Rams' Window
The Los Angeles Rams made several surprising moves during the 2025 NFL Draft, most notably trading away the 26th overall selection.
Draft analyst Bill Sparks broke down the Rams draft performance, bringing up concerns the Rams did not do enough to be successful in the postseason.
"Following an up-and-down 2024 season, the Los Angeles Rams entered the 2025 NFL Draft aiming to reload key areas on both sides of the ball." Wrote Sparks. "With the core of Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Davante Adams aging or entering their primes, Les Snead and Sean McVay focused on finding immediate contributors as well as long-term building blocks."
Sparks broke down each pick, giving their overall draft a grade of "B," standard for most grades given so far. However, Sparks is concerned that the players the Rams bought in have not elevated the overall roster to the point that the team could be able to go from contender to threat.
"A very solid draft for Les Snead and Sean McVay, but it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that this class will push them over the hump to championship contention. With the existing talent they have, this Rams club should be in competition for both the playoffs and the NFC West but may run out of juice past the wildcard round of the playoffs."
"What remains to be seen is the health of Matthew Stafford, as this team ultimately goes as far as he can carry them, but with him getting up there in age, one can wonder when to expect his replacement, whether in 2026 or 2027. For this Rams club, this could potentially be the last ride before a small reload begins, so can this class make the most of those opportunities? If they can remain healthy, this team can be very dangerous, but as anyone knows, the best ability is availability in the NFL."
I have to disagree with Sparks. While most were expecting that big time selection by the Rams, the team isn't far off from the Super Bowl, in fact they were one play away.
The one big issue was stopping Saquon Barkley, and the Rams brought in enough to do that. Only time will tell who's right, but there is a lot of optimism around the Rams for a reason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI to find our reviews of the 2025 draft class.
Please let us know your thoughts on the 2025 draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE