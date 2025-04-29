Rams Given Realistic 2025 NFL Draft Grade
After receiving an average grade from Sports Illustrated regarding the Rams' 2025 NFL Draft class, the performance of Les Snead and Sean McVay comes under the microscope again.
Pro Football Focus gave an overall grade of a B+, a grade that comes due to how they navigated throughout the draft, making trades to acquire different players.
2 (46): TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
"Ferguson — With Tyler Higbee entering a contract year and coming off a tough injury, the Rams make a play toward the future with Ferguson. The Oregon tight end has the body type teams like to see out of the position, and although he is limited as a blocker, his overall athleticism gives him potential as a receiver (77.0 PFF receiving grade)."
A Sean McVay prototype, he operates like a typical Rams' pass catcher who will benefit from sitting behind Tyler Higbee in 2025.
3 (90): ED Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
"Stewart — Arguably the best pass-rushing defensive lineman in this draft class, Stewart posted a whopping 27.7% pass-rush win rate and a 92.3 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024. He plays with violence and active hands and is an explosive athlete in a smaller, lighter frame."
Violence personified, while the role Stewart will have remains unclear, he's a see-ball, get ball type of player with a motor and a mindset that refuses to quit.
4 (117): RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
"Hunter — Jarquez Hunter was a four-year player for Auburn who steadily saw his usage increase year after year while never posting a season-long PFF rushing grade below 82.4. Hunter was a chain mover for the Tigers, rushing for 68 first downs in his senior season while forcing 59 missed tackles and was particularly dominant against Kentucky, rushing for 278 yards on 23 carries. He joins a crowded Rams backfield that features Kyren Williams and last year’s third-round selection, Blake Corum."
Hunter has game-wrecking potential as he sometimes feels like an eagle navigating through a forest. However, if necessary, he can run through a tree.
5 (148): DI Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
"Hamilton — The fourth member of Ohio State’s championship defensive line to be selected, Ty Hamilton didn't grade on the level of his counterparts. However, he is one of the best tacklers at the defensive tackle position, missing only 7% of his tackles this past season."
Hamilton provides massive depth on the interior defensive line. A fantastic tackler, the Rams are placing contingency plans on the defensive line after Braden Fiske's injury helped the Eagles defeat the Rams in the playoffs.
5 (172): LB Chris Paul Jr., Mississippi
"Paul — Paul was the No. 83 prospect on the PFF Big Board, making this a great value pick for the Rams. He put together a well-rounded season for Ole Miss, finishing with an 84.6 PFF run-defense grade and an 84.0 pass-rush grade."
Great value, great pick. Paul will be a team captain before his rookie deal expires.
7 (242): WR Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
"Mumpfield — Mumpfield has the leaping ability to go up and get the ball. He played 899 career snaps out wide and 744 snaps in the slot, offering his next team valuable versatility. In 2024, he averaged 15.6 yards per reception and posted a 60.0% contested-catch rate."
Adds a new element to the Rams receiving room, Mumpfield has to potential to take off in a potent offense.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and you will never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts on this story when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE