NFL Mock Draft: Rams Stock Up On Day Two
After the Los Angeles Rams make their first-round selection, they don't have another draft pick until the third round. Unless they made a trade for additional draft picks, there will be a huge gap between who they select on day one of the NFL draft and day two.
This puts increased pressure on the rookie they choose 26th overall, and with the NFL draft less than two weeks away, there is still no clear direction for them to go in the first round. They could go anywhere from quarterback to defensive back, and it'd be a good pick for them.
Mike Renner is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently released a three-round mock draft. For the first round, he predicts the Rams will draft Jaxson Dart which leaves them with a lot of unanswered questions across their roster. They answer some of them in the third round by drafting tight-end prospect Terrance Ferguson and defensive lineman prospect Aeneas Peebles.
Tight end is something the Rams should improve on in this draft class, and drafting Ferguson in the third round would be a good pickup for them. In 2024, he had 591 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions, the highest of his collegiate career.
With the age of Tyler Higbee beginning to show, Ferguson could be the next tight end to spend the majority of his career with the Rams. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among tight ends at the NFL combine, completing it in 4.63 seconds.
He could be their next hidden gem the Rams always seem to find in later rounds of the draft, and would be another target for Matthew Stafford to throw the ball to. Peebles played defensive tackle in college, and he'd be the most effective placing him in the middle of the opposing offensive line and allowing him to take up space for their edge rushers to secure one-on-one matchups and take advantage of them.
In 2024, he had 30 total tackles and defended against two passes, while also getting three sacks. He'd be a good depth piece on their defensive line which is young already, and has the potential to develop into an even better play disruptor.
