NFL Draft: Rams Continue to Be Connected to Texas Star
If there is one thing the Los Angeles Rams should prioritize in the first round of the upcoming NFL draft, it's drafting a cornerback they can use to solidify their secondary. Their defense was headlined by rookies like Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, who are set to only get better and better with each year of development ahead of them.
Their rookie class last year was among the best in the NFL last year, and it was like that due to the dominance their rookies showed all season long and in the playoffs. Specifically, their defensive dominance, as Verse took home DROY, while Fiske was a finalist for the award as well.
While they could try and replicate that success by drafting another dominant linebacker along the defensive line like Jihaad Campbell, they have to address their secondary in a meaningful way this draft class.
It doesn't necessarily have to be in the first round, but waiting any longer lowers their chances of drafting a cornerstone defensive back they can rely on. The Rams haven't taken a cornerback in the first round since 2006 and have only done so two times in their franchise history.
Jeff Kerr is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he predicts the Rams will select a cornerback in the first round for the first time in two decades. He predicts they'll take Texas Longhorns star defensive back Jahdae Barron with the 26th overall pick.
"A playmaker in the secondary, Barron thrived when Texas moved him to the outside cornerback spot last year. Barron is a natural in the slot, trusting his eyes in coverage and excellent at being physical with receivers", said Kerr.
This isn't the first time Barron has been linked to the Rams, and he has become quite a popular pick for the Rams in mock drafts coming out recently. In 2024, he had five interceptions as well as defending against 11 passes, with one sack and 67 total tackles.
He would anchor their backfield and give them a defensive star in the secondary that they haven't had since Jalen Ramsey left.
Make sure you follow us right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please share your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.