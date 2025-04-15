Should the Rams Draft a Quarterback in the First Round?
Seventeen rookies were invited to attend the upcoming NFL draft in person in less than two weeks at Green Bay, Wisconsin. Of this short list of rookies, three quarterback prospects were invited, but some names come as a surprise.
It's no shock to anyone that Cam Ward will be attending, as he'll likely be the first overall pick selected by the Tennessee Titans. However, what is surprising is that quarterback prospects Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart were invited to attend the draft in person when a prospect like Shedeur Sanders wasn't.
It's nothing against Milroe or Dart; it's just that leading up to the draft, they didn't have the same amount of first-round buzz as someone like Sanders had. Specifically, the hype for Dart and Milroe began to gain traction recently, so much so that they've been invited to attend the event in person.
The NFL would only invite rookies who they believe have a high likelihood of getting drafted in the first round, as why else would they invite someone to watch the first round if they didn't believe their name would be called?
The rest of the names on the list include prospects who were never going to make it to the second round, like Tetairoa McMillan or Jihaad Campbell. It's clear the NFL is expecting these three quarterbacks to go in the first round, should one of the teams that draft either of them be the Los Angeles Rams?
The Rams have been linked to both Dart and Milroe, and while using their first-round pick on a quarterback would be odd, it's not out of the realm of possibility. The Rams retained Matthew Stafford, and while that may be great for their current Super Bowl window, they don't have a quarterback on their roster they trust in two years.
The only quarterback on their roster with any potential to materialize into their future starter is Stetson Bennett, but they'd be better off targeting a quarterback this year, as Bennett will be quite old by then for someone with little experience in the league.
