Social Media Reacts to Rams' Early Day 3 Moves
The Los Angeles Rams had three picks, one in the fourth round and two in the fifth round. This is where the Rams have made some of their best picks over the last few seasons.
In this year's draft in the middle to later rounds the Rams took running back Jarquez Hunter out of the University of Auburn in the fourth round. The Rams add another back to the back field to go along with starting running back Kyren Williams.
In the fifth round the Rams took defensive tackle Ty Hamilton out of Ohio State and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. out of Ole Miss. These two players give the Rams depth at the positions they need it the most. You know how the Rams like to keep fresh legs on the field.
We see how the Rams fans like those these new additions
No one drafts better than Snead McVay! Ignore the comments, don't take Saunders. He's an edge rusher's dream," said one fan
"Congrats Jarquez!!! War Eagle!!" added another fan.
"Yay another guy who will be a 3rd string and cut after a few years. What are we doing!?!!! Sanders, Elic, Paul jr, Bond all 100x better picks and fits! The fact we traded off or this is another stupid Bennett type pick," said another fan.
As an Auburn fan, Rams fans. Yall are getting one hell of a RB. Jarquez is insane to watch. Treat him well and appreciate him!," said another fan.
"All these fans just simply don’t trust Les man. Cry and cry every draft and switch to I always believed mid way thru the season. Calm down," said another fan.
"Yall are going to love Ty. Such an underrated player for our Buckeyes. Absolute unit," added another fan.
"Just what we needed. Perfect fit. Rams House!," added another fan
"Best pick we made this draft tbh," said another fan
"Now this a great pick! Rams filling that need at LB. Snead does it again," added another fan.
"Finally! I got one, and had this guy mocked to the Rams all throughout the draft process in the third round. Bit of a steal!" added another fan.
"Amazing pick. He was the anchor of one of the best defenses in the nation," said a Rams fan.
"Mocks had him in the second round dude is an absolute steal," said another fan.
