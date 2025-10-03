NFL Draft Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch for CFB Week 6
While the Los Angeles Rams have played two games in five days against the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, the front office continues to work on how to improve the 53-man roster in the short-term and long-term, specifically with the NFL Draft next April.
This is where general manager Les Snead and his staff come in. While they remain mute on the type of players they are eyeing during the process, they have led to some incredible results and high-end impacts from young players. With Week 6 of college football kicking off, let's look at some potential prospects the Rams could be targeting next spring.
QB Ty Simpson, Alabama (vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt, ABC, 3:30 pm ET)
Listen to James, as a new quarterback has entered the scene as a potential top signal-caller in this year's draft. We've talked about Dante Moore and Fenernado Mendoza as potential kings of the crop at the position this year, especially with the decline in play from guys such as Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier.
However, Simpson was a five-star quarterback for a reason. He has a legit quality NFL arm with good trajectory and accuracy while having the composure and platform to work all levels of the field. The Rams must be happy they can use any of their first-round selections next year on a quarterback.
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State (vs. Minnesota, NBC, 7:30 pm ET)
One of the most baffling things for me with the Rams last spring was not drafting Jihaad Campbell with their first pick. So far, that decision has been a solid one, but the linebacker room lacks a true game-changer and with two first-round choices, the Rams could have their bid for Ohio State's Arvell Reese.
There is no better linebacker in the country. Reese is an athletic freak who pairs it with tremendous football intelligence, size, coverage prowess, pass rush ability; essentially everything you'd want in a modern-day linebacker.
OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami (at No. 18 Florida State, ABC, 7:30 pm ET)
The Rams are at a point where they can begin to find future pieces at critical positions with a young, talented roster. Right tackle will need to be addressed as Rob Havenstein is likely in his final couple of years in the NFL. Why not take care of this early in the draft with top right tackle prospect, Mauigoa.
Mauigoa looks to be a scheme-diverse tackle with great movement skills, excessive power at the point of attack, and a great base to settle and anchor in pass sets. The Hurricanes' top lineman will face a decent challenge against a feisty Florida State pass rush.
CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson (at North Carolina, ESPN, noon ET)
Clemson has been having a major down season for their standards, but one of their bright spots has been star cornerback Avieon Terrell. He plays with a similar play style to his brother, A.J., and the Rams lack a player with a high-end ceiling to grow and develop into a No. 1 cornerback.
Terrell has a knack for the football, attacking it at will through the receiver or at the catch point. He brings impressive physicality as a tackler for his size and can play in most systems. The Tigers' standout defensive back would be a great fit in Los Angeles under Chris Shula.
