Rams Eye Signature Win as 49ers Rivalry Heats Up in Week 5
The Los Angeles Rams have earned a lot of optimism through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Their latest game saw them upend the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, who came into the game undefeated. That showing, after a near upset over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, has suggested that the Rams are among the top title contenders this year.
Due to their strong start to the campaign, the Rams are heavily favored over their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, for Thursday Night Football. FanDuel has them listed at -290 on the moneyline, taking 6.5 points away from LA on the spread.
The Rams certainly looked like the better team in Week 4. While they gave the Colts their first loss, the Niners took their first defeat of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21. San Francisco is banged up and reeling. Can LA capitalize and assert itself as the standard in the NFC West?
Can Rams' offense continue to roll?
1. Matthew Stafford over/under 1.5 passing touchdowns
Matthew Stafford has had multiple touchdowns in three of his first four games in the 2025 NFL season. The only time he was held under two passing scores was in Week 1 by the Houston Texans' staunch defense. Normally, the San Francisco 49ers would have the personnel necessary to replicate Houston's performance in the opener.
With Nick Bosa out for the year with an ACL tear, the Niners struggled to put pressure on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. They didn't register a single sack, and Lawrence was comfortable throughout the day. Stafford threw three touchdowns in his last outing versus the Indianapolis Colts.
2. Puka Nacua over/under 95.5 receiving yards
Puka Nacua has begun a strong case for the NFL's top wide receiver this season. He currently leads the league in both catches (42) and receiving yards (503). He had a monster outing in his last game against Indianapolis, with 13 receptions for 170 yards.
The Niners have shown to be a decent passing defense this season, but will clearly miss Nick Bosa's presence on the edge. San Francisco held Jacksonville to just 174 yards through the air in Week 4. What can Stafford, Nacua, and the Rams do on Thursday night?
3. Kyren Williams over/under 67.5 rushing yards
Kyren Williams had his first great game last week after starting the season slowly in his first three contests. Against Indy, he carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards and added another 17 yards on three catches.
The 49ers haven't been as stingy against the run as they hoped to be this year. Jacksonville was able to run the ball consistently well against San Francisco in Week 4. Travis Etienne Jr. totaled 124 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts.
