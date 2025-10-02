Ram Digest

Rams Eye Signature Win as 49ers Rivalry Heats Up in Week 5

The Rams have suggested that they're true title contenders in 2025. Winning a Thursday Night Football primetime clash against the 49ers could cement it.

Andy Quach

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Rams have earned a lot of optimism through the first four weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Their latest game saw them upend the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, who came into the game undefeated. That showing, after a near upset over the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, has suggested that the Rams are among the top title contenders this year.

Due to their strong start to the campaign, the Rams are heavily favored over their divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers, for Thursday Night Football. FanDuel has them listed at -290 on the moneyline, taking 6.5 points away from LA on the spread.

The Rams certainly looked like the better team in Week 4. While they gave the Colts their first loss, the Niners took their first defeat of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-21. San Francisco is banged up and reeling. Can LA capitalize and assert itself as the standard in the NFC West?

Can Rams' offense continue to roll?

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) calls out before a snap against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

1. Matthew Stafford over/under 1.5 passing touchdowns

Matthew Stafford has had multiple touchdowns in three of his first four games in the 2025 NFL season. The only time he was held under two passing scores was in Week 1 by the Houston Texans' staunch defense. Normally, the San Francisco 49ers would have the personnel necessary to replicate Houston's performance in the opener.

With Nick Bosa out for the year with an ACL tear, the Niners struggled to put pressure on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. They didn't register a single sack, and Lawrence was comfortable throughout the day. Stafford threw three touchdowns in his last outing versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) reacts after making a catch for a first down next to San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward (7) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

2. Puka Nacua over/under 95.5 receiving yards

Puka Nacua has begun a strong case for the NFL's top wide receiver this season. He currently leads the league in both catches (42) and receiving yards (503). He had a monster outing in his last game against Indianapolis, with 13 receptions for 170 yards.

The Niners have shown to be a decent passing defense this season, but will clearly miss Nick Bosa's presence on the edge. San Francisco held Jacksonville to just 174 yards through the air in Week 4. What can Stafford, Nacua, and the Rams do on Thursday night?

Dec 12, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

3. Kyren Williams over/under 67.5 rushing yards

Kyren Williams had his first great game last week after starting the season slowly in his first three contests. Against Indy, he carried the ball 13 times for 77 yards and added another 17 yards on three catches.

The 49ers haven't been as stingy against the run as they hoped to be this year. Jacksonville was able to run the ball consistently well against San Francisco in Week 4. Travis Etienne Jr. totaled 124 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts.

Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.