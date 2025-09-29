After Beating Colts, McVay Has High Praise for This Rams Standout
The Los Angeles Rams, wharts and all, made the plays when it mattered most to defeat the previously undefeated Indianapolis Colts, 27-20 in an exciting game that came down to the wire with an explosive play that put the Rams ahead late.
Some issues that popped up during the game included interior pressure on offense and inconsistency on third downs. However, the Rams were able to overcome it because of their experience in critical situations and the quality play of their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford. However, the go-ahead score was by a team favorite and the fastest player on the field, who came up when it mattered most.
Tutu Atwell shines in big win vs. Colts
Playing on a one-year, $10 million "prove-it" deal, wide receiver Tutu Atwell needed a strong game to make himself known and did so in a grand fashion in a key moment. After forcing a punt, the Rams had first-and-10 from their 12-yard line. Head coach Sean McVay broke down that play:
"Well, I thought it was awesome. I mean, you got them in a man coverage right there, he’s kind of running a high-angle cut. You know, what a job by Matthew, to find him and deliver a great ball. Tutu runs a great route and obviously has the gas to be able to finish."
Atwell didn't score a touchdown last season despite a productive season in the slot and as the Rams' big-time vertical threat player. However, this touchdown seemed special for Atwell, who has been doubted for his size and limitations as a player in McVay's offense. However, Los Angeles's head coach remained steadfast on Atwell's ability and resilience as a player.
"So, can’t say enough about him. You just never know when your number is going to be called, and he kind of just stayed ready, and that’s tremendous credit to his work, mental toughness, and his resilience. I love him so much. I’m really happy for him, and we had to have that play today. It was awesome."
The Rams will have a short week as they prepare for a key home game on primetime against the San Francisco 49ers, who are coming off their first loss of the season to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After Sunday's win, Atwell's confidence is soaring to new heights that could lead him to more opportunities throughout the season.
