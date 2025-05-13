Rams Make Shocking Selections In Way Too Early Mock Draft
While the 2026 NFL Draft is still one year away, it's never too early to look ahead as teams around the NFL prepare assignments in the hope of finding the players that will launch their franchise to the Lombardi trophy.
The Rams are in a unique position as they'll enter 2026 with a solid roster and two first-round picks. Considering there will likely be an emphasis on the Rams finding a future after Matthew Stafford, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick stated that Les Snead would use Atlanta's first-round selection to snag Arizona State gunslinger Sam Leavitt with the 12th overall pick.
"The Rams are officially in wait-and-see mode with Matthew Stafford’s long-term future, which naturally puts them in position to draft his future successor." Wrote Flick. "There may not be a better mentor for Leavitt than Stafford, whose arm talent and creativity has often gone underappreciated nationally. Leavitt has a strong arm, playmaking mentality and the confidence to be himself no matter the stage, creating a quality foundation for an eventual starter."
Leavitt was the sixth quarterback off the board after Garrett Nussmeier, Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik, LaNorris Sellers, and Fernando Mendoza.
In this mock, the New York Giants took Nussmeier first overall, which means Jaxson Dart could be in play for a day two pick.
Then, with the 24th overall selection, the Rams find their CB1 with Penn State's AJ Harris.
"The Rams were linked to corners in the draft but didn’t take one. Los Angeles could face a mass exodus at the position in the spring of 2026, as Ahkello Witherspoon, Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant are free agents. Needing youth and a shutdown corner on the perimeter, the Rams could turn to Harris, who transferred after ’23 from Georgia to Penn State and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his first season with the Nittany Lions."
This makes a lot of sense as Darious Williams may be departing as well. The Rams will also have to make a decision on Emmanuel Forbes' future next offseason while Quentin Lake and Kam Curl are headed to free agency, creating a virtually empty defensive back room.
