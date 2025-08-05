BREAKING: Rams Strike Huge Deal With Kyren Williams
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, via agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, the Los Angeles Rams and running back Kyren Williams have agreed to a three-year deal that sees Williams tied to the team through the 2028 NFL season.
"Just in: Rams RB Kyren Williams reached agreement on a three-year, 33 million extension, including $23 million guaranteed. per Drew and Jason Rosenhaus," wrote Schefter.
Williams, an All-Pro selection in 2023, recorded his second straight 1,000 yard season in 2024 as he helped run the Rams to Sean McVay's fourth NFC West title.
Contract negotiations have been taking place over the course of the entire offseason with Drew Rosenhaus arriving to Rams Training Camp on their opening day in an attempt to finalize a deal before Williams begins his final year on his rookie deal.
Williams, who decided not to hold out, exits training camp with his health and at least $23 million headed his way.
“For me, there was no decision," stated Williams on July 22nd, one day before the Rams opened training camp. "I play football. That’s what I do. That’s what I love. At the end of the day, I do this not for the money, fame, or popularity but to take care of my family. I have three sisters, a mom and dad, ten nieces and nephews that I’m working hard for so that they can one day be able to say that they go to college and come to a school like this [Loyola Marymount University]. For me, it's a lot bigger than the contract negotiations, it's putting my feet on the ground and continuing to get better, continuing to keep being who I am as a person, as a player, as an athlete, as a teammate, and as a brother. I'm trying to facilitate it to be the best that I can be. Being here right now is a no-brainer because I’ve got people to take care of. Putting my feet on the grass is the only way I know how to do that.”
“Most importantly, I put the trust in God. My agent, Drew Rosenhaus, is a great agent. I was able to be signed to him since my last year of college. Obviously, I trust him. I trust in the plan. I trust in what the Lord is doing right now. There is nothing other than just going to work, keeping my head down, continuing to keep being the best teammate, the best player, the best brother that I can be for each and every guy on this team.”
Williams went about negotiations his way, and in the end, he got exactly what he needed, as so did the Rams.
