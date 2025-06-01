Why Emmanuel Forbes Will Breakout For Rams In 2025
Emmanuel Forbes hasn't had the easiest of starts to his NFL career. A first round pick out of Mississippi State, Forbes had a rough time in Washington before being casted out by Dan Quinn and Adam Peters.
The Rams took a chance on him, and while he didn't do much for the franchise last season, primarily due to his late arrival along with the established roles already having been assigned in the defensive secondary, based on what I saw at Rams OTAs, Forbes looks to be a player that has found a home and a place he's comfortable in.
Sean McVay spoke about Forbes after practice.
“I was really impressed with the way that he came in, his willingness to be coached, his openness to maybe some different techniques. And that's really tough to do in the middle of the year...and I thought he came in with a great demeanor and disposition."
"Aubrey always does such a good job of being able to connect with guys, let me connect with you first, then let me learn how we can continue to communicate, speak the saying languages, and then I'll be able to slowly feed you what we're trying to be able to get done in bite-size increments."
"And you've just seen the progression. Today was the first step, but you can see even when he's responding to questions, what he's showing in the walkthroughs, even watching him in some full speed settings today, you see the ability in some of the individual drills, the movements, the ability to get in and out of breaks and things like that and then the length and the ball skills to be able to pick the ball off."
"Those are big deals. I thought he did some really good stuff against Seattle in week 18 last year. And so I'm encouraged to really use this as an evaluation. And you guys know, we try to get as many meaningful reps in these settings as possible. The closest thing to real football without playing tackle is when we can put the pads on. So there still is an understanding of we're just trying to set foundations, but I think he's done a really good job with what he can control."
Forbes had an interception during team period, but from what I observed, Forbes looked confident, like he wasn't thinking, just playing ball with the instincts that saw him get selected as high as he did.
I asked Mississippi Valley State head coach and NFL veteran Terrell Buckley about Forbes last December as Buckley helped recruit Forbes to Mississippi State.
"He is a very good player that still needs some development," said Buckley. "As soon as he learns what it means to be a pro, he will take off."
Forbes has received those lessons, and thus I believe his takeoff is imminent.
Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on Forbes.
Please let us know your thoughts on Forbes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE