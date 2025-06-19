Analyst Weighs In on Rams' Cornerback Room
The Rams addressed several roster needs in the offseason but failed to touch the defensive back room in any meaningful way. While they did have talks with the Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey during the 2025 NFL Draft, those talks have yet to progress into anything substantial.
The lack of action towards recently released Jaire Alexander has many fans wondering why the Rams won't go after a premier cornerback, and thus Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer gave his take regarding if the franchise will acquire another cornerback before the end of the season.
"The Rams’ approach to filling the position in recent years has been interesting," wrote Breer. "The projected starters right now are a couple guys that came in as reclamation projects, in Ahkello Witherspoon and Darious Williams (who returned after starting his career in Los Angeles). Former first-rounder Emmanuel Forbes Jr. is in that mix too. And so taking a swing on Alexander or getting Jalen Ramsey back would kind of fit."
"But I do think this is also a larger philosophical thing for the Rams, with much of their recent focus on building up the offensive skill spots and defensive front—areas they believe are truly impactful on wins and losses. I heard someone say that in today’s NFL, corners are more speed bumps than stop signs, and I think that might be how L.A. has come to view the position. Or at least that’s how it looks."
Alexander signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday, reuniting with fellow collegiate teammate at Louisville Lamar Jackson, as Alexander hopes a new home will bring healthier days.
That leaves Ramsey left. At this point, I believe a deal is still being worked out but here's what reports are saying. Sean McVay stated finances are the main reason for the lack of a deal.
"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."
At this point, especially since the Rams brought back Derion Kendrick, it appears the Rams are content as is.
