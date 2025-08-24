One Surprising Cut Candidate for the Rams
Like every other team in the league, the Los Angeles Rams will soon have a few roster-related decisions to make.
Nate Davis of USA TODAY listed several cut candidates from around the league. Surprisingly, he listed Rams defensive back Emmanuel Forbes.
This is surprising for many reasons, such as the fact that the Rams need as much help as they can get in their defensive backfield.
"He’s starting his first full season in LA after hooking on with the Rams midway through his second year, when the Washington Commanders’ new regime decided he needed a fresh start. A pick-six machine in college – Forbes had an FBS record six for Mississippi State – he’s swiped all of two balls in 22 NFL games, not nearly enough to offset his limitations, namely his 6-foot, 166-pound frame coming out of Starkville. The Rams now list Forbes at 180 pounds, and his best bet is probably to try and secure a dime back role and hope to expand his snap count from there," Davis said.
During the offseason, Sean McVay raved about Forbes and the offseason he had. McVay was impressed with the work he put in over the summer.
McVay Shares His Thoughts
“Yeah, I think he has. (Director of Strength and Conditioning) Justin Lovett and his group do such a great job. Forbes is bulking up, looking good, but I think what's been awesome is, and we talked about this at the very beginning, having an understanding of what we're trying to get done," McVay said.
"He comes in in the middle of the year, and you could see I really liked his demeanor, I thought he did a good job in the Seattle game when he played last year, but really understanding some of the things that (Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator) Aubrey (Pleasant) is teaching him and how do I apply it in these team settings?"
Although he may technically be a cut candidate, he is a shocking player to be listed, considering McVay's comments. Things change and change quickly in the National Football League, but McVay clearly likes what he has seen from Forbes lately.
"He's got great movement. He's got a really good concept trigger. You can see the ball production where he's doing things that had never been done before at the collegiate level in terms of being able to get your hands on the ball and then go score. I've really been pleased with him," McVay said.
There's been a lot of positive guys that have really stood out or really kind of taken their game to another level. I'm looking forward to seeing once we put the pads on and getting into some of the preseason games, let's continue to apply that. But been really pleased with Emmanuel and he's done a great job.”
