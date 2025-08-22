Sean McVay Knows Just What He Wants to See
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the preseason working to fine tune their solid roster. Although the Rams feel they have the tools to on their roster to be successful this season, this is the time of year all teams are hard at work to give the best chance at success.
Rams' Battles to Keep an Eye On.
Los Angeles will play the Cleveland Browns this weekend in the final week of the preseason games. The next time the Rams take the field after their preseason matchup against Cleveland, it will be for the first game of the regular season.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com recently analyzed each of the games in Week 3 of the preason, noting one thing to watch for each team. Edholm believes the Rams have several position battles that are worth keeping an eye on.
"With the news on QB and OT seemingly improving, the offensive focus turns to the final few spots -- namely, how many running backs, receivers, and tight ends the Rams will keep," Edholm said.
"Not every position has a clear job up for grabs, but RB, WR, and TE, among others, are some of the skill-position players who have made pushes for inclusion. There also are some fun battles at outside linebacker (vs.) and in the secondary (between Josh Wallace, Charles Woods, Derion Kendrick, A.J. Green, and others)."
Although the pecking order is all but figured out, following training camp earlier this month, Sean McVay explained what he wanted to see from the Rams' group of running backs. McVay expressed confidence in the unit overall, but still wants the unit to perform well.
“I want to see those guys. I want to see them be able to pick and choose the right spots. I think one of the things that's hardest to evaluate in these types of settings is these running backs. You don't get tackled, so I want to see these guys be able to level their pads off, play well without the football, but do the things that [Running Backs Coach] Ron's [Gould] coaching snap in and snap out. When you see some of the cool opportunities to be able to create on your own if that presents itself, let's see that come to life as well," McVay said.
