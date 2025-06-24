What Makes the Rams Special This Upcoming Season?
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled one of the best rosters in the National Football League this season. The Rams added veteran wide receiver Davante Adams in a move many consider the best move of any team in free agency this offseason.
Adams joins veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Puka Nacua, and a Rams roster that looks primed for a deep postseason run. However, for that to happen, the Rams will need players in all three phases of the game to have a productive season.
Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn explained why he believes the Rams' special teams unit has the potential to have a successful season, which would ultimately help boost the team's overall performance.
"I think having the continuity of the three specialists together, obviously that's a big thing, keeping the operation consistent, getting more in tune with one another, that always helps out," Blackburn said.
"Then honestly, I think as a whole group, the depth that we have, the young guys that are coming in as well as the guys that were here last year and adding competition for different positions always helps out. I think competition breeds success, so it's a good thing for us."
Specifically, Blackburn noted that punter Ethan Evans has continued to improve this offseason, along with kicker Joshua Karty. Blackburn hopes both players can take the next step this upcoming season.
“We've continued with that, with some other types of kicks and different things that we can do and utilize some of his leg strength and different areas of the field and try to be more not showing and giving away our punt direction, but being able to utilize some things that'll allow us to kind of disguise and flip a field in a different way," Blackburn said.
Along with Evans and Karty, Blackburn also noted that the special teams unit as a whole can improve in a few different areas.
"I (think there are a) couple things...Obviously, you can't give up blocked kicks, I think that's first and foremost. Our protection, pump protection, field goal protection, having no blocked kicks would be a ground zero to start," Blackburn said.
