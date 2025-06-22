Where Things Stand With Key Rams' Veteran
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best offensive linemen in the National Football League in Alaric Jackson. The veteran lineman was widely considered one of the Rams' top priorities of the offseason, as his presence on the line helps the Rams significantly.
Unfortunately, it was recently revealed that Jackson was dealing with blood clots. Following Organized Team Activities, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay elaborated.
"You pray for him to be able to have a healthy, safe recovery, and we're really just taking it a day at a time with him. There's a lot of examples of people that have had situations like this, but they're all still so uniquely independent in their own right. And so we're gathering information," McVay said.
"There needs to be a lot of discussion and dialogue with (Jackson) and with the doctors about, most importantly, what's best for him as a human being," McVay said. "And then you talk about football after that. But what we are grateful for is that we were able to identify this based on his communication and get him on the appropriate medicine to make sure that he's as healthy as possible."
Earlier this offseason, Rams General Manager Les Snead explained how much of a priority it was to bring Jackson back this offseason.
"At the end of the day, we wanted him back, and he wanted to be a Ram, so it became a win-win situation. We were fully prepared to get into the [free-agency] window for him to look around to see what might be [available]," Snead said.
"A lot of times, I don't consider that... let's call it a player's rep looking to go somewhere else, but it is probably that opportunity to gather as close to what might be market value or what other people are willing to pay during the phase. Right now, you can gather information and make educated guesses.
"You get to the window, you can probably even get a deal presented to you. At the end of the day, though, it was really fulfilling on both sides to know we were part of bringing him in as a college free agent. He exceeded those expectations and became a starter. At the end of the day, we both wanted to work together and continue that partnership as well."
