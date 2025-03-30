3 Rams on Expiring Contracts With Plenty to Prove
The Los Angeles Rams enter the upcoming season following a deep playoff run that has sparked hype around the possibility of a run at next year's Super Bowl.
Their moves in the offseason have shown that as they were able to bring back quarterback Matthew Stafford and signed veteran All-Pro Davante Adams to a two-year contract to return to the southwest.
However, the Rams have a few key free agents-to-be next season that have a lot to prove if they are to earn a pay day with the franchise. A couple of these players have been key starters in Los Angeles for almost four years and their play must translate or continue to do so in 2025.
Let's look at these three Rams that most prove their worth to the franchise next season.
Wide receiver Tutu Atwell
General manager Les Snead brought back Atwell on a one-year, $10 million contract with the hopes of potentially making him the starting slot receiver. However, he is quite undersized and does not fit the profile Los Angeles wants out of their slots, making him a potential field stretcher in four or five receiver sets.
The Rams could draft a pure slot receiver in this year's selection process and there are some potential options to go off from. If they do pick one, Atwell's chances of seeing the field diminish. He must prove he is more than what his skill set is if he is to turn another pay day with the franchise.
Running back Kyren Williams
Williams has been a productive running back for the Rams in the last two seasons since being a Day 3 selection in 2022. The team drafted Blake Corum last offseason with the expectations he could find himself a bigger role during his rookie contract. This may show a sign, along with a deep running back class, that Williams' days are numbered in Los Angeles.
Another high-end production season from the former Notre Dame runner could provide him with another opportunity with the Rams in 2026. With that said, Corum and another rookie running back in the wings could offer a challenge for Williams.
Defensive back Quentin Lake
Lake has become the Rams starting strong safety and nickel defender over the last couple of seasons and has earned a significant role in their defense. However, the ball production has lacked and the team does have a need for a true nickel defender. If Lake is to help earn himself an extension, he'll need to show better ball skills overall.
The former UCLA Bruin has been a reliable tackler in space and playing a potential big-nickel role against heavier personnel groupings may allow for Lake to be a reliable defender in coverage against opposing tight ends. Should Lake's production in the air increase, so should his chance of earning a payday.
