Why Rams Star Could Dictate 2025 Fantasy Football Season
The Los Angeles Rams are set to be one of the most relevant NFL teams in the 2025 fantasy football season. They simply have too much talent not to be.
Between quarterback Matthew Stafford, running back Kyren Williams, and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, LA has several high-profile athletes who could finish among the top scorers at their respective positions. They also have some sneaky sleepers behind their top billing, including their defense, rookie ball-carrier Jarquez Hunter, and tight end Tyler Higbee.
It wouldn't be shocking to see a multitude of fantasy teams win their leagues behind the strength of their Rams players. It wouldn't be shocking if either Puka Nacua or Kyren Williams finished as the number-one option at their positions. However, the most important fantasy player in Los Angeles by far is Matthew Stafford.
Health and viability will decide the 2025 fantasy season
One of the most concerning storylines in this NFL season's training camp was the health of Matthew Stafford. He missed the first two weeks of practices with a lingering back injury, one that the Los Angeles Rams approached with ambiguity that raised red flags around his availability, both for the season opener against the Houston Texans and throughout the year.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon believes that Stafford's health will have a lasting impact on this upcoming fantasy campaign:
"We spent most of August fretting about Matthew Stafford’s back as he didn’t practice most of this month and spent some time in something called an “Ammortal Chamber,” a healing mobile device that rolled up to Rams camp one day. It was not the most encouraging month of news on the 37-year-old quarterback."
While Stafford was eventually cleared to participate in training camp and is expected to suit up in Week 1 versus the Texans, his back issue is worth keeping tabs on throughout the entirety of the season. Stafford missing time won't just be disastrous for his direct fantasy owners. It'll also spell regression for the rest of the Rams offense according to Harmon:
"Much rests on the shoulders and arm of Stafford holding up through the course of the season. While the Rams offense could likely survive Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback — we’re maybe talking about a reasonable floor — the ceiling case goes out the window. While Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams wouldn’t be outright miserable options if the Rams hover between 15 and 20 in offensive rankings, they will fall short of expectations."
Anyone who drafted a player from Los Angeles, or multiple members, will be betting their fantasy season on Stafford's health and performance, regardless of whether he's on their roster or not.
