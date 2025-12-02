2 Perplexing Fantasy Stats from Rams' Upset Loss to Panthers

The Carolina Panthers continue to shock the world. The Los Angeles Rams came into Week 13 riding a six-game win streak, dominating inferior opponents and upending would-be challengers for the throne in the 2025 NFL season. During that span, they took full advantage of the void for a true top contender, climbing to the top of the NFC standings and establishing themselves as perhaps the most complete team in the league.



Then, they ran into Bryce Young and the Panthers. Jared Verse, LA's pass rush, and the rest of the Rams' defense couldn't slow down Carolina's attack, allowing them to drop 24 points on their heads. However, the offense was arguably more disappointing, coughing up three turnovers, including one that sealed their fate on what could have been a game-winning drive. Losing to the Panthers was surprising enough, but Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and the rest of the Rams' O falling flat in that way was downright shocking.



Rams' offense has to bounce back



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

1. Five pressures allowed



One look at three turnovers from Matthew Stafford would lead people to assume that the Carolina Panthers' defense was consistently able to get to him in the backfield, put him under duress, and force him into poor decisions. That wasn't actually the case in Week 13, though. The Los Angeles Rams only let up five total pressures to the Panthers, but Carolina was able to sack Stafford twice, stripping him for a game-ending fumble the second time.



LA's quarterback threw two interceptions from clean pockets. One was a tipped pass that was picked off in the end zone. The other was simply a poor choice from Stafford on an out route that was jumped by Mike Jackson and housed for a defensive touchdown. It's unlikely that he'll have that kind of performance again this season. At least, his fantasy managers, along with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams' owners, will be hoping so.



Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

2. Kyren Williams - 13 carries



In past years, the Rams have been committed to running the ball, saving Stafford's arm and health for the postseason. This year, though, they've fully leaned into a pass-first mentality, including on goal-to-go attempts, with Davante Adams stepping up as an elite end zone target with his unique ability to create separation off the line.



In this game, LA could have stood to use Kyren Williams and the ground game more. The Rams' running back gained over five yards a carry, but only got 13 total rushes, much to the chagrin of his fantasy managers. It'll be interesting to see whether Head Coach Sean McVay will try to re-establish the run game ahead of a potentially extended postseason run.

For all of our key fantasy stats from each Rams game this season, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.