Rams Have Multiple Intriguing Fantasy Running Backs
The Los Angeles Rams are hoping to improve upon their middling offensive performance in the 2024 NFL season. Between injuries and some natural regression from quarterback Matthew Stafford in his age-36 campaign, they weren't nearly as potent as they were in 2023 or their 2021 Super Bowl run.
Stafford is currently dealing with a lingering back injury that could carry over into the start of the 2025 season. Even when he's back fully healthy, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see Head Coach Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams staff lean more on the ground game. Not only could it help preserve Stafford's health and longevity ahead of a potential deep playoff run, but LA has a deep running back room they'd probably like to use to their full advantage.
Kyren Williams is set to have another strong fantasy season as the Rams' lead back. He's been one of the most productive rushers since taking over as LA's RB1 and could be even more involved in the offense this year, according to McVay. However, he's not the only running back with fantasy potential for the 2025 NFL season.
Blake Corum and Jarquez Hunter deemed players to watch for the 2025 fantasy season
Kyren Williams has been a workhorse for the Los Angeles Rams and is set to be their three-down back again in 2025. However, Blake Corum and rookie Jarquez Hunter have been making noise throughout training camp. Hunter, especially, has looked like a power back with the strength necessary to potentially steal short-yardage carries and goal-line opportunities.
Considering Williams' workload, including the past two seasons with nearly 600 total carries, it might not be a bad idea to draft one of the Rams' backups this year, in case LA wants to preserve their primary back or he gets injured.
The question is, who's the better handcuff to Kyren Williams, Corum or Hunter? Corum is the more established back, with one season of NFL experience already under his belt, but at this point, Hunter might clear him in terms of potential, both in fantasy and reality.
Yahoo! Sports' Justin Boone named Corum as one of the most intriguing backup running backs in the NFL, although one with question marks. He also tabbed Jarquez Hunter as a rookie rusher worth drafting and stashing, whether that be in case of injuries to those in front of him on the depth chart or in a dynasty league looking forward. The remainder of the preseason will be invaluable for finalizing the Rams' running back rotation, and it's worth noting that Corum is playing in exhibitions at all.
