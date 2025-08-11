Blake Corum Receives Concerning Update for 2025 Fantasy Outlook
The Los Angeles Rams aren't a typical team when it comes to the NFL preseason. Unlike most play-callers, Head Coach Sean McVay prefers to protect his key starters entirely, rarely giving reps to his first-team players. Instead, the Rams tend to use the preseason to evaluate their depth and young players.
One of the few exceptions to the rule was third-round pick Blake Corum, who sat out the entire preseason last year. He was tasked with the role of primary backup to Kyren Williams in 2024, so ensuring that he stayed healthy was sensible.
However, things have changed in 2025. Not only is Corum suiting up this preseason, but McVay named him specifically as a player he's watching, along with LA's other backup running backs. In his first outing against the Dallas Cowboys, he got nine carries for just 32 yards, but did score two touchdowns.
While it won't necessarily hurt for him to get more reps to prove himself after garnering only 58 carries last season, this news doesn't exactly bode well for his prospects for the 2025 fantasy football season.
Blake Corum's status as the Los Angeles Rams' RB2 could be in danger
In limited action last season, Corum struggled to establish himself as a clear NFL-level running back. He averaged just 3.6 yards per carry and was a non-factor in the passing game, too.
Kyren Williams also proved to be a reliable workhorse for the Rams in 2024. He received 316 of LA's 420 rushes and totaled 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He added 34 catches for 182 yards and two scores through the air as well.
Anyone who was planning on taking a flier on Corum as a handcuff for Williams may want to look elsewhere to round out their running back depth. Not only has Williams been reliably available over the past two seasons, but Corum might not even be the definitive RB2 for the Rams in 2025.
LA took Jarquez Hunter out of Auburn in the fourth round of this past draft, and he's been impressive so far in training camp and practice. It wouldn't be shocking to see him handle a decent share of the non-Williams snaps for LA, and he could even overtake Corum on the depth chart at some point.
Corum getting burn in the preseason is a testament to the Rams' commitment to keeping the door open for their RB2 slot. While he could use this opportunity to establish himself as the clear backup to Kyren Williams, he could also get outshone by Jarquez Hunter or even fourth-year back Ronnie Rivers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
All fantasy draft positions and stats via Fantasy Pros on a 17-game, full-PPR basis