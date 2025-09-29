3 Initial Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Win Over Colts
After falling just short against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, the Los Angeles Rams needed to prove that they're among the top contenders in the NFL for the 2025 season, and not just short of reaching the upper echelon. They successfully did so in this last game, taking down the red-hot Indianapolis Colts, 27-20.
The Colts came into Week 4 undefeated, behind a resurgent career season from new quarterback Daniel Jones. He came back to Earth against an elite Rams pass rush, hurried into throwing two interceptions that would prove to be the difference in this game.
On the other hand, LA's offense was able to show its mettle against a deep and talented Indianapolis unit. There were high hopes that the Rams could be a fantasy football factory this year. Week 4 proved that optimism was deserved.
Rams' offense keeps rolling
1. Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua had an outside shot at finishing as 2025's WR1 in fantasy football. Through four games, he has a decent chance to not only be fantasy's highest-scoring wideout, but perhaps the best overall pass-catcher in real life, too. Against a stingy Indianapolis Colts defense, he reeled in 13 catches on 15 targets for a mind-blowing 170 yards, showing that he has the volume, hands, and efficiency necessary to be WR1.
He also got into the end zone for the first time this season against Indy, finishing with 36 full-PPR points. If he can continue to score touchdowns on a regular basis, he'll have a legitimate pathway to becoming the cream of the fantasy football crop this year.
2. Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford came into the season with a lot of concern surrounding his viability as a 37-year-old quarterback with a lingering back issue. Through four games, he's obliterated those worries, continually powering up as the season progresses. Versus the Colts, he threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns on 29-of-41 passing, carrying the ball four times for four yards for good measure.
That gave him 27.4 points in standard quarterback-scoring leagues, putting him as QB1 after the conclusion of the Sunday afternoon games. Doing what he did against a solid Indianapolis defense suggests that he can dominate in practically any matchup.
3. Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams continues to prove that his mileage shouldn't be a concern, at least not this season. Against Indy, he logged 13 carries for 77 yards, adding another 17 yards on three catches.
He was kept out of the end zone in this game, but still finished with 10.9 full-PPR points, essentially showing that he has a double-digit floor as a fantasy back. If he can continue to get more involved in the passing game, look out.
