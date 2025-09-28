Rams Must Earn Their Optimism Week 4 vs. Colts
For the second time in a row, the Los Angeles Rams fell just short against the Philadelphia Eagles. The first time came in last year's playoffs, as they were unable to get the Divisional Round upset, narrowly losing 28-22. They gave the eventual Super Bowl champions their toughest test in that postseason run, though, showcasing their potential to be contenders this season with the right adjustments.
In the rematch, they came inches away from ending the Eagles' win streak. Had Joshua Karty's game-winning field goal attempt evaded the hand of Philadelphia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the Rams would be sitting at 3-0. Still, LA flashed plenty of promise despite the loss.
In Week 4, they have a great opportunity to get back into the win column against another prospective contender. They take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. Despite their opponent's pristine record so far, the Rams are favored in this matchup. They'll have to justify that optimism against a red-hot Colts team.
Are the Colts for real?
The Indianapolis Colts have begun their 2025 NFL season at 3-0. However, two of their victories came against teams that have yet to win a game this year: the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. In Week 2, they did get an impressive showing against the Denver Broncos.
However, the Broncos haven't proven to be as legitimate a contender as many had predicted this season, and the Colts only got the win because of a highly questionable leverage penalty that erased their missed 60-yard game-winning field goal attempt and gave them another try from 45 instead.
Everyone's backing the Rams
It seems that it's almost unanimous that the Los Angeles Rams have been the more remarkable team through three weeks. At least, all five NFL.com editors picked them to beat the Colts this weekend, with an average margin of victory of 5.2 points. Ali Bhanpuri picked LA to take it, 23-20, believing that the game would come down to two main factors:
"1. For the Rams: How will they fare against the Colts' league-leading production out of 12 personnel (7.8 yards per play). Can they stop Indy's two-TE looks consistently? Will they still deploy extra DBs like they prefer to, or will they mix up tendencies with the intent on stopping Jonathan Taylor?
2. For the Colts: How will their run defense hold up against one of the league's most consistent rushing attacks? Can they contain the Rams' ground game without leaving themselves vulnerable to chunk gains off play-action?"
"I think the Rams have the talent up front to mitigate Taylor (enough, at least) and force Daniel Jones to beat them. And, as well as the polarizing signal-caller has played this season, I'm not confident he'll be able to pull off what Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts did last weekend."
