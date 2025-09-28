Ram Digest

Rams Must Earn Their Optimism Week 4 vs. Colts

The Los Angeles Rams may have lost their last game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but that loss didn't shake their outlook as contenders this season.

Andy Quach

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second time in a row, the Los Angeles Rams fell just short against the Philadelphia Eagles. The first time came in last year's playoffs, as they were unable to get the Divisional Round upset, narrowly losing 28-22. They gave the eventual Super Bowl champions their toughest test in that postseason run, though, showcasing their potential to be contenders this season with the right adjustments.

In the rematch, they came inches away from ending the Eagles' win streak. Had Joshua Karty's game-winning field goal attempt evaded the hand of Philadelphia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, the Rams would be sitting at 3-0. Still, LA flashed plenty of promise despite the loss.

In Week 4, they have a great opportunity to get back into the win column against another prospective contender. They take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. Despite their opponent's pristine record so far, the Rams are favored in this matchup. They'll have to justify that optimism against a red-hot Colts team.

Los Angeles Rams, Matthew Stafford, NFL, Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs off the field against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Are the Colts for real?

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their 2025 NFL season at 3-0. However, two of their victories came against teams that have yet to win a game this year: the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. In Week 2, they did get an impressive showing against the Denver Broncos.

However, the Broncos haven't proven to be as legitimate a contender as many had predicted this season, and the Colts only got the win because of a highly questionable leverage penalty that erased their missed 60-yard game-winning field goal attempt and gave them another try from 45 instead.

Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, NFL, Matthew Stafford
Indianapolis Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam (52) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half of the game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts lost in overtime, 29-23. / Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone's backing the Rams

It seems that it's almost unanimous that the Los Angeles Rams have been the more remarkable team through three weeks. At least, all five NFL.com editors picked them to beat the Colts this weekend, with an average margin of victory of 5.2 points. Ali Bhanpuri picked LA to take it, 23-20, believing that the game would come down to two main factors:

"1. For the Rams: How will they fare against the Colts' league-leading production out of 12 personnel (7.8 yards per play). Can they stop Indy's two-TE looks consistently? Will they still deploy extra DBs like they prefer to, or will they mix up tendencies with the intent on stopping Jonathan Taylor?

2. For the Colts: How will their run defense hold up against one of the league's most consistent rushing attacks? Can they contain the Rams' ground game without leaving themselves vulnerable to chunk gains off play-action?"

"I think the Rams have the talent up front to mitigate Taylor (enough, at least) and force Daniel Jones to beat them. And, as well as the polarizing signal-caller has played this season, I'm not confident he'll be able to pull off what Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts did last weekend."

Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all the Rams' picks this year.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams' chances against the Colts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.