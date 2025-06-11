Rams' Davante Adams Talks Puka Nacua, Chemistry With Teammates
For the past couple of weeks, we have been listening to players rave about Davante Adams and the type of person and player he has been for the Rams since signing with the team.
However, when it was Adams moment to speak, the universally beloved superstar on the Rams seemed relaxed. He just looked happy.
"It feels like I've been on this team for a couple of years now just based on how open and receptive the guys have been to me. [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] has been showing a lot of love with the video to start the year, just getting me integrated with the team and it's been fun all around."
Adams was more than willing to answer all our questions regarding his ability to bond with teammates, citing how his assimilation process had allowed him to know his fellow players on a deeper level.
"Just through tape, through time on the field, bonding outside. I mean, it's the same stuff that I've been doing for the prior 11 years before I got here, just getting to know one another. I think that's something that gets lost sometimes just because we're all grown men with our own families, kids, and stuff. But just having that time to connect outside allows you to get a better connection on the field and within the building."
However, what was most interesting was Adams statement on Puka Nacua.
"I mean, he's got a lot more tools than what... because I wasn't necessarily studying his film before, but I'd seen things from afar, seen the highlights and some of the tape any time I was watching an opponent that maybe they played or whatever, but [he has] a lot more tools than what I even knew before. I’ve got a lot of respect for his game and his approach. It's exactly what a young guy in this league should attack with, a veteran coming in that has a lot of experience and knowledge. It just makes it more fun for me on my side and easier for me to share the secrets, the different tools and the small nuances that go into wide receiver play. And he's eager to learn, which also makes it fun too."
Nacua has previously named Adams as a player who has helped him evolve his game, citing specifically working with Adams to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage.
Konata Mumpfield named Adams specifically when I asked him about lessons learned from the veterans, citing lessons he learned from the Fresno State legend.
Yeah, Adams is fitting into the Rams just fine.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE