EXCLUSIVE: Rams' Rookie Konata Mumpfield Sounds Off
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield has been an impressive force at OTA's, repeatedly making difficult catches while displaying a willingness to put his body on the line for the ball.
Mumpfield was gracious enough to take time out of his day to answer questions about his time with the franchise so far with Los Angeles Rams on SI.
"It's a blessing," Mumpfield said on being in the facility everyday. "I mean, it's everything that you dream for, everything that you ask for. Coming in, day in and day out, just to be an LA Ram, you know.
"We have great people in here, from the coaches to everybody on the staff, the players... Coming in and being able to come into work and enjoy playing football. It's amazing. So I can't complain."
Mumpfield has been working to carve out a role for himself, especially with an emphasis already being placed on Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Tutu Atwell.
However, Mumpfield emphasized his joy at being able to work with such high levels of talent and he commented on the wide receiver room and the Rams coaching staff.
"I'm a football junkie. I love the art of receiver and so being able to come in with some good vets and just learn and soak it up and a great receiver coach, you know, great coaching staff, offensive coordinator, head coach, like, it's amazing to be able to just understand and learn and grow, be a sponge."
During our conversation, we went into the ways Mumpfield has gone about refining his craft, emphasizing that death is in the details. Mumpfield also mentioned he has had no problems adjusting to the Rams' usage of receivers as blockers, citing football as a team game and that it's a privilege to block for his brothers.
Mumfield joins Aaron Donald as a proud legacy of Pitt Panthers turned Los Angeles Rams. Mumpfield spoke about carrying that legacy.
"I mean, it means the world to me. And ultimately, like I told somebody else, just being able to be the best version of myself each and every day, chip at every day, be present in every day, and I feel like the rest will take care of itself. I feel like I'm very big in my faith. I feel like God has a plan. So if I just come in and work hard, everything else will set in stone."
Konata Mumpfield. A man wise beyond his years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on Mumpfield.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE