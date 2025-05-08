The Rams Should Not Sign Veteran Pass Catcher
At one point, Gabe Davis looked to be a receiver on the verge of a breakthrough. Starring as Josh Allen's WR2 in Buffalo alongside Stefon Diggs, there was a belief that Davis' solid statistics were being held back due his role and the lack of opportunities that came with it.
Davis would then sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, having an abysmal season where he played in 10 games and had 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns. As he rebuilds the Jaguars, Davis becomes the latest player to be moved by general manager and former Rams executive James Gladstone.
Gladstone's decision comes one year removed from former general manager Trent Baalke's decision to sign Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract.
Some believe that Davis needs a good situation in order for his career to rebound and at only 26 years old, that may very well be true. That situation is not with the Rams and the team should avoid seeking his signature.
First off, his signing could mess up the cap to the point it would be impossible to sign Jalen Ramsey. The Rams already gave Tutu Atwell $10 million and then added Konata Mumpfield. Davis would be another player eating into Atwell's reps.
Jaguars On SI's John Shipley shared his blunt opinion of Davis' play.
"Davis was expected to step in and provide immediate production for the Jaguars after a successful stint with the Buffalo Bills, but he ended up as one of the worst moves Baalke made as Jaguars general manager." Wrote Shipley. "Davis struggled to make an impact for the Jaguars when healthy, and his season would end prematurely when he sustained a knee injury in the second half of the year."
"With the release, the Jaguars will eat over $20 million in dead cap."
Remember, the Jaguars head coach is Liam Coen who uses many of the same schemes Sean McVay does.
If Coen, who is entering his first season in charge, would rather say goodbye to $20 million in cap space instead of keeping Davis on the roster for one more season, a season that would have drastically dropped Davis' cap hit, that should say everything.
