BREAKING: Jaguars Snatch Another Rams Executive
At this point, the Rams should start to put their logo all over Duval County, as the Jacksonville Jaguars have once again added yet another member of the franchise after former Rams executive James Gladstone was named Jaguars general manager, and former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen was named head coach.
Now, Rams Senior Personnel Executive Brian Xanders, a Florida State alum, returns to the Sunshine State as a Jaguars executive, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.
"The Jaguars are hiring Brian Xanders for a front office role, sources say. Xanders, the Broncos GM from 2009-2012," wrote Jones. "Has been with the Rams as a senior personnel executive since 2017, where he worked with new Jags GM James Gladstone."
Xanders joined the Rams back in 2017, one year after Gladstone's arrival with the franchise. Xanders began his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 1994, where he worked with Rams general manager Les Snead from 1998-2007. The two would later work together again in Los Angeles.
Xanders left the Falcons to become the assistant GM for the Broncos in 2008 and in 2009, he was elevated to general manager, a position he held till 2012. He was a phenomenal drafter for Denver and had success with UDFAs, adding Von Miller, Chris Harris Jr, Demaryius Thomas, Julius Thomas, Derek Wolfe, and many other key pieces of their Super Bowl 50 squad.
Xanders then worked with Matthew Stafford in Detroit from 2013-2016 before rejoining Snead in Los Angeles.
Xanders joins Jake Temme, the Jaguars' senior vice president of football analytics and Gladstone as Rams in the front office.
While Coen didn't get any direct hires from the Rams, he did hire offensive coordinator Grant Udinski from Kevin O'Connell's staff and former Rams assistant Shane Waldron.
The Jaguars were also linked with several Rams coaches during the hiring cycle, coming close to terms with Nate Scheelhaase.
This move comes in the wake of Gladstone cleaning house in Jacksonville as the franchise said goodbye to assistant GM Ethan Waugh, football analyst Zach Beastline, director of college scouting Michael Davis and pro scout Geep Chryst. It also appears the team dismissed senior personnel assistant Tom Gamble as well.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE