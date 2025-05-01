Rams Attempted to Make Draft Day Move With Jaguars
During the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams were wheeling and dealing throughout the three-day process and were allegedly attempting to make a move for Louisville EDGE player Ashton Gillotte.
According to The Athletic's Michael Silver, the Rams were attempting to make a deal with former Rams executive and current Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone for the 70th overall pick.
Silver took us into the Jaguars' war room to discuss what happened.
"A few seconds later, Gladstone got an offer from the Rams: their second-round pick next year for the 70th selection. Now there were three scenarios: Try to close the trade with the Lions; accept the trade with the Rams; or stand pat and take the player they wanted."
"Before the discussion could begin in earnest, a collective groan filled the room: The Kansas City Chiefs, with a pick acquired from the Titans in last year’s trade for cornerback L’Jarius Snead, snagged Gillotte with the second pick of the round."
"With the Jags’ selection just four picks away, quick decisions had to be made. The Patriots took Washington State receiver Kyle Williams with the 69th pick, putting the Jags on the clock. Gladstone brought up the Rams’ trade proposal: “That future second will likely be late, but a second is still a second.” Finally, MacCracken got clarity from Disner: The trade terms were a go. “Detroit’s in if you want it,” he announced.
"Seconds later, Gladstone fielded a phone call and grimaced. “The Rams are out,” he said. “Guess who they wanted? Gillotte.”
The Rams were looking to trade up throughout the draft and did so to select Auburn's Jarquez Hunter and Ohio State's Ty Hamilton.
The Rams also secured an EDGE player with the 90th overall selection, Josaiah Stewart from Michigan.
Had the Rams made a move for Gillotte, it would have been the second straight year Les Snead has traded a future second-round selection, doing so last year for Braden Fiske. Snead also traded his 2022 second round pick in 2021 for Von Miller.
Here's something to think about.
Ashton Gillotte: 6'3, 264 pounds. Defensive End. Senior season: 43 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks.
Michael Hoecht: 6'4, 267 pounds. Defensive End. Senior season: 42 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks.
