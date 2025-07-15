How Garrett Wilson's Massive Extension Benefits Rams' Puka Nacua
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets signed receiver Garrett Wilson to a landscape-changing, record-breaking extension that has accelerated the timeline for Puka Nacua's extension.
"ESPN sources: Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson reached agreement on a four-year, $130 million contract extension that includes $90 million guaranteed," wrote Schefter. "It marks the first time in NFL history that a receiver has received an average over $31 million after playing only three seasons. Wilson now will be under contract the next six seasons, through 2030. Agents Jeff Nalley and Graylan Crain of CAA negotiated the deal with Jets executives Nick Sabella and Darren Mougey."
While we always knew Nacua would get a massive extension when his time came up, Wilson's deal absolutely obliterates the receiver market and his deal changes the Rams' financial future with damaging effect.
The Rams were likely going to give Nacua an extension next offseason in order to prevent a situation where Nacua threatens free agency and to get a deal done before the market re-sets, but now it has been reset a year earlier than expected, especially for third year players.
Despite the Jets having Wilson under contract through 2025 with a fifth-year option in 2026, the decision to extend him now will guarantee Nacua will receive at least $100 million in guaranteed money
As of writing, Wilson will have a $32.5 million average annual value. Ja'Marr Chase, the highest-paid receiver in football, has a deal that pays him $40.2 million per season.
Nacua, one of the best receivers in football, was matching Chase's game averages on receptions and receiving yards once he came back from injury last season. Chase won the triple crown so we're talking league leading numbers.
Already the greatest rookie wide receiver in NFL history, the entire passing offense runs through Nacua, and considering Davante Adams is in his thirties, Nacua has all the leverage in the world.
Based on the current rate of receivers, especially after Chase's deal increased the value for the position group while Wilson's guaranteed money might have the same devastating effect Christian Kirk's deal with the Jaguars in 2022 did to the receiver market then, the Rams are looking at a four year deal, somewhere between $150-$165 million with at least $100-$120 million guarenteed.
That's in line to what Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb got at their time, while projecting where the market will go.
Keep in mind D.K. Metcalf, a player who doesn't produce to the same level as Nacua, received a five-year, $150 million extension on his current deal.
Plus, Drake London is due for his extension and is in the same class as Wilson. His next deal may change the market before the Rams even get a chance to talk to Nacua.
