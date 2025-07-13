Using Rams' Offense to Predict NFL's Next Triple Crown Winner
In the Super Bowl era, only five men have won the NFL's Triple Crown for receiving. Jerry Rice in 1990, Sterling Sharpe in 1992, Steve Smith Sr. in 2005, Cooper Kupp in 2021, and Ja'Marr Chase in 2024.
All five of these men played in the most effective offensive systems of their time. Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe were members of offenses derived from Bill Walsh's West Coast offense.
Rice, who won Super Bowl XXIII with Walsh, a game where Rice won Super Bowl MVP, used Walsh's offense under Walsh's former quarterbacks coach Mike Holmgren to win the crown in 1990. Holmgren was promoted to offensive coordinator after Walsh retired after the 1988 season.
Holmgren then became Green Bay Packers head coach, helping Sharpe win in 1992.
In 2005, Smith won under the direction of offensive coordinator Dan Henning. Henning was an experienced coach, but his offense truly took off in the 80s when he was the OC of the Washington Commanders under Joe Gibbs. Gibbs' offense comes from Don Coryell as Coryell's "Air Coryell" passing offense was the blueprint to the modern spread offense.
In 2021, Sean McVay's offense, an offense that traces it's foundation to Coryell and Walsh, helped Cooper Kupp win the crown by applying a simple concept with instant effectiveness.
Using Kupp as a chess piece, McVay's continued aerial bombardment spread defenses so thin, Kupp was able to read the situation, find the open spaces, and either sit down or accelerate into openings where Matthew Stafford could find him.
Then in 2024, Zac Taylor, McVay's former assistant, used McVay's concepts with his own twist to unlock Ja'Marr Chase, using Chase's ability to make plays with the ball in his hands to create unpredictable opportunities for Chase to exploit defenses from any point on the field.
So with that being said, there's a thread that connects all five winners in the Super Bowl era, dating back to the top passing concepts of the 70s and 80s. So who is the next winner?
Justin Jefferson is the clear favorite, with Kevin O'Connell's use of McVay's offense helping Jefferson win 2022 AP Offensive Player of the Year one year after helping Cooper Kupp win as Rams offensive coordinator.
Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are contenders, but they may split opportunities too much for either man to win. For those who say Chase won with Tee Higgins, Higgins missed five games last season and only started nine total in 2024.
Brian Thomas Jr had the third-highest amount of receiving yards in the NFL as a rookie, with Chase and Jefferson ranking one and two with Thomas entering a McVay-style offense under Liam Coen.
But if history continues on this thread, my prediction on the next triple crown winner is Drake London.
London, a part of Zac Robinson's (former Rams assistant) offense, had a career year last season, his first season in a McVay-style offense.
London, despite inconsistent quarterback play, had the third most targets, ninth most receptions, fourth most receiving yards, and was tied for ninth in receiving touchdowns in the NFL last year.
London turns 24 in late July, and with a left-handed quarterback in Michael Penix Jr, expect London to haul in rockets next season, especially as he's on the verge of a massive extension.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE