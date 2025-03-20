Rams Boost OL In Latest SI Mock Draft
One of the Los Angeles Rams' biggest concerns last season was the offensive line. The Rams had a good offensive line last season, but the problem was that they were injured most of the season.
The Rams struggled to put together the same five starters on the offensive line last season. They came along at the end of the season and in the playoffs, but with more time together as a unit who knows how better they would have been.
This offseason, the Rams have been silently beefing up the offensive line. If the Rams run into the same situations next season, they want to have capable offensive linemen that know the offense system can be impacted for the team.
As the offseason moves along, the next thing coming up is the 2025 NFL Draft next month. This is where the Rams have shined the most in recent years, and other teams are trying to do what the Rams have done.
In Sports Illustrated's recent mock draft, they have the Rams beefing up the offensive line and taking offensive lineman Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State
"The Los Angeles Rams hit the jackpot as they desperately need offensive line help for QB Matthew Stafford. They get the best one from the Senior Bowl and the fastest rising OL star in 2025's monster versatile OL Grey Zabel from North Dakota State."
Zabel will be a great pick for the Rams has he is a lineman that plays multiple positions on the offensive line. He can jump around if he needs to and be a starter and have an impact right out of the gate in the NFL.
"Tough-guy profile on this prospect coming out of North Dakota State. Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein. "He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility."
The Rams only have to worried about his lack of competition he played against in college. But still getting a top offensive lineman with the 26th overall pick is a steal for the team.
