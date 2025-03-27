Rams Set to Host Rising Receiver Before Draft
The race to the NFL Draft is on, and some interesting news out of Austin, Texas, may shed some light on the Rams' draft plans. The team is set to host Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond, and there seems to be interest in him from Los Angeles as GM Les Snead was in attendance for Texas' Pro Day.
According to CJ Vogel, Bond is set to attend 30 meetings next month, which is expected to be a jam-packed schedule for the SEC playmaker, considering he has to do so in about 20 days.
The Rams do not need to add another receiver, so if they do decide to add one, it would be a luxury pick. The team has a lot of versatile weapons in their receiver room but the one thing they don't have is blow the top off speed, something Bond could add if he is drafted by Snead.
Bond has been a playmaker his entire career, most notably winning the Iron Bowl over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in one of the most dramatic plays in college football history. From the Auburn 31-yard line, Alabama was at fourth and goal down four with 43 seconds left in the game.
Bond, a member of the Crimson Tide at that time, found a pocket of space just wide enough to make a circus catch in the back of the endzone, resulting in a win.
Bond schematically opens up everything for the Rams. He stretches the field, he forces defenses to play with two high safeties, opening up running lanes underneath, and he would be deadly on the patented McVay deep crossing route off play action.
Bond is a professional who won't cause any issues and will develop into a leader. There is a Texas foundation already in place with Jordan Whittington, so while they weren't teammates, there's a familiar face or a face that understands Bond as he assimilates into the locker room.
During the 2024 season, Bond hauled in 34 receptions for 540 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. Considering Texas' instability at quarterback, their use of the run game, and having expected first-round pick Matthew Golden as a teammate, don't overlook Bond because he has game-changer written all over him.
