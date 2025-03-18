Rams Given Worst-Case Scenario in 2025 NFL Draft
The Rams fixed many of their very few problems in free agency but certain positions still require a bit of reinforcement.
Thus Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker has stated the Rams not adding a day-one cornerback would be the Rams' worst-case scenario and while the team adding a bust would be the real worst-case scenario, not reinforcing their defensive back room would be a close second.
"The have put together arguably the best offseason of any team so far, retaining Matthew Staffordand Alaric Jackson as well as signing Davante Adams and Poona Ford. While the team’s offense is shaping up strongly, the secondary is still in poor shape." Wrote Locker.
"Ahkello Witherspoon is still a free agent, and Los Angeles' cornerback room combined to finish 25th in PFF coverage grade last year. General manager Les Snead will almost assuredly need to draft a marquee cornerback by the end of Round 2 to assuage a unit that sank a burgeoning defensive line in 2024."
Fortunately, unless something wild happens that sees a highly valued player fall to the 26th overall pick, the first-round selection owned by the Rams, the team is highly likely to select a cornerback.
Unless Texas DB Jahdae Barron drops and another valued target does not become available, the pick could come down to East Carolina's Shavon Revel and Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas. The Rams would be in a position to seriously boost their secondary if it plays out like this.
However, other scenarios in play could change the team's mindset. While an early run on offensive players, like what happened in the 2024 NFL Draft is unexpected, mostly due to the lack of quality quarterbacks, there could be a run on defensive players, especially edge rushers.
Some projections believe that at least six edge players will go in the first round and perhaps up to eight.
If that happens and cornerbacks start to fall, the Rams could trade back, using their acquired picks to select a cornerback plus other players.
The Rams could also look to target Jihaad Campbell, the linebacker from Alabama, to complete their front seven rebuild.
If the Rams do not take a cornerback early, trust they'll take at least one before the end of the draft.
