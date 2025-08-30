Rams Report: The Houston Texans Await
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take the next few days off before resuming practice on Monday. Once the Rams kick off their first game week, they will take on seven straight opponents, including the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, before having a BYE week.
The Rams hope to avoid a fourth straight slow start to the season and are getting healthy at the right time. Every player was a full participant in last Thursday's practice except for Alaric Jackson. Jackson is set to resume practice on Monday.
The Rams
When the Rams take on the Texans from SoFi Stadium, it will mark the first time since the 2021 season that the team has played its opener on a Sunday from their home stadium. In the last contest, the Rams blew out the Chicago Bears as Matthew Stafford shined in his team debut.
This time around, it is Davante Adams who is set to be the big-time debutant. Adams began his 2022 and 2024 seasons with a game at SoFi Stadium as a member of the Los Angeles Raiders. In both contests, Adams had a combined 15 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown. Both contests were against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jared Verse is playing his first game since being named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Josaiah Stewart looks to follow Braden Fiske and Kobie Turner by being the third straight Rams defender to lead in rookie sacks.
Familiar Faces
The Rams have multiple former coaches on the Texans' staff, most notably Nick Caley. Caley, the Rams tight ends coach from 2023-2024, was hired to reinvent the Texans' offense this season.
The Game Breakdown
While there are several factors at play that will dictate the outcome of the game, here are the most need to know.
The Texans have two brilliant EDGE players in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. They dictate everything on defense with a secondary that has veteran talent like Derek Stingley Jr and Jalen Pitre.
C.J. Stroud is now allowed to audible and change protection calls for the first time in his career.
The Houston Texans have a rookie tackle in Aireontae Ersery, who is presumed to be the team's starting left tackle. He's been excellent in preseason and brings a Big Ten football education with him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE