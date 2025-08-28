Check Out Rams' Highly Anticipated Rivalries Uniform
The NFL released new uniforms for eight teams as part of their Rivalries program, an initiative to celebrate storied local traditions and fan communities with designs that best represent the city each franchise resides in.
“The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,” said Taryn Hutt, vice president of club marketing at the NFL. “Rivalrieswill bring fresh energy to the field with each new uniform, while providing a platform to amplify the community and hometown pride that is rooted in each NFL fan.”
“Nike has a rich history with football, and we’re excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation,” said Ryan Airhart, director of NFL apparel product design at Nike. “Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.”
What Does the Rams' Rivalries Uniform Look Like?
The Rams will be debuting their Midnight Mode uniform against the Seattle Seahawks on November 16th.
"The Rivalries jersey embodies the intensity, grit and pride of what it means to be an Angeleno," said Los Angeles Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick per Rams. com's Stu Jackson.
"This look incorporated insights from our players, fans and city, from the new Midnight color to the full curl of a horn on the sleeve. Above all, the design was inspired by the energy and glow of the Rams House at night with a look that will both pop in the sunshine during the day and shine under the bright lights in primetime."
Jerseys will be made available for fans beginning on September 10th. The team is also releasing several pieces of apparel and headwear, all designed to match the Midnight Mode theme.
These jerseys are meant to signify a bold new era in the NFL where rivalry matchups mean just a little bit more. The three other NFC West teams will also debut their uniforms this season.
