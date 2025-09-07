Social Media Reacts to Rams Week 1 Win
The Los Angeles Rams square off against the Houston Texans from the AFC South to open up their season at home in SoFi Stadium. This was a good game and a tough game for both teams. These teams knew each other very well. They had coaches who knew each other very well. This was a battle till the end, and it was a showing of two teams that are expected to be in the mix to make some noise in the playoffs.
The Rams start off slow in the first half. It was not easy for them to move the ball up and down. The Texans are one of the best defenses in the NFL, if not the best. The Rams would get some plays going, but their drive would stall. But the Rams finally broke through just before halftime. They had an impressive drive. The Rams were able to get the ball to their different playmakers. It was nice to see the Rams' offense.
For the Rams' defense, they did a good job of holding down the Texans offense. They played well in the first half and kept the team in the game. This Rams defense looks good to start the season, and they are going to build off that.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Win in Week 1
"Puka Nacua shakes off injury scare to instantly revive Rams’ lifeless offense."
"The Los Angeles Rams are trolling bro no way we are serious right now."
"I keep forgetting Davantae Adams is a Ram. I love it!!!"
"Xavier Smith was awesome this preseason, cool to see him get a big catch (on a freakin dime from Stafford)"
"TOUCHDOWN! MATTHEW TO DAVIS ALLEN!"
"Holy smokes what a punch out!!!
Such a good play in a big moment"
"Ladies and gentlemen that's a top 5 qb!"
"Sean McVay always gutsy playcalls in the big moments and it pays off again to seal the deal."
"Mcvay actually going play action on a long 3rd down with the game on the line? He really wanted this one. Scrappy win but defence looks legit."
"Nate Landman you’ve changed our lives. No more Reeder."
"AYE PUKA NACUA IS A TOP 3 WR ION WANNA HEAR IT AINT NONE OF THOSE CLOWNS BETTER THAN HIM Besides Jefferson and jamar. And its looking might close."
"How can you not love Matthew Stafford. Guys a D1 competitor. Gotta love watching the guy go to battle."
