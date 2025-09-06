Ram Digest

Rams Morning Report: Team Holds Slight Edge Over Opening Opponent

The Los Angeles Rams walk into their matchup against the Houston Texans with a great bill of health

Brock Vierra

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up final preparations for their game against the Houston Texans on Friday, and after, the Rams received good news while the Texans suffered a few losses. Here's all the info you need to know heading into game day.

Los Angeles Rams

Despite having three names on the injury report, the Rams expect Alaric Jackson, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Rob Havenstein to play on Sunday.

Rob Havenstein
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (79) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] will end up being listed on here as illness," stated Sean McVay. "This was always part of the plan because we're going to modify his workload on Fridays. Nothing has changed. He's going to be ready to go on Sunday. This is just a result of semantics in terms of managing the medicine, different things like that. He's had a great week. [Cornerback] Ahkello [Witherspoon] got a little bit of a knee. He's going to be out there today. I don't expect it to affect his availability. Then [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] will have him as a veteran rest day. We expect to have all hands-on deck, ready to roll for a great challenge on Sunday.”

Ahkello Witherspoon

Witherspoon missed Thursday's practice and was limited on Friday. The Rams have been cautious with their eldest defender but Witherspoon's knee is responding well.

Ahkello Witherspoon
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is sacked by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) during the first half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He just felt a little something in his knee," stated McVay. "These premier athletes on the perimeter, he felt something. We're always erring on the side of caution with him. It was more of just precautionary, but talking to him after practice, even the other day and seeing him this morning, he feels good. He knows his body really well just with the experience he's accumulated so being more safe than sorry.”

In the event he can't go, Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes, and Josh Wallace are expected to fill in.

Matthew Stafford

The question is always about Matthew Stafford. He's fine, he's fired up to play, and he's ready for full-contact football. Stafford wrapped up his third straight week of full practices on Friday.

Matthew Staffor
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on the field prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Houston Texans

Wide Receivers

Both Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios have been ruled out for the game. Rookie Jaylin Noel is expected to get the start.

Aireontae Ersery

Aireontae Ersery
Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both tackles Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher are expected to play, putting rookie standout Aireontae Ersery's projected usage up in the air.

Reunion in Los Angeles

The connections between the two teams are numerous with Texans OC Nick Caley set to compete against his former employer on Sunday.

Rams OC Mike LaFleur and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans used to be assistants on Kyle Shanahan's staff in San Francisco.

Nate Scheelhaase
Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Nate Scheelhaase watches the practice in the university's Spring Football game at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Ames, Iowa Ncaa Football Iowa State Spring Football / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase coached Texans wide receivers Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson at Iowa State.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.