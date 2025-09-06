Rams Morning Report: Team Holds Slight Edge Over Opening Opponent
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up final preparations for their game against the Houston Texans on Friday, and after, the Rams received good news while the Texans suffered a few losses. Here's all the info you need to know heading into game day.
Los Angeles Rams
Despite having three names on the injury report, the Rams expect Alaric Jackson, Ahkello Witherspoon, and Rob Havenstein to play on Sunday.
“As far as the injuries are concerned, [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson] will end up being listed on here as illness," stated Sean McVay. "This was always part of the plan because we're going to modify his workload on Fridays. Nothing has changed. He's going to be ready to go on Sunday. This is just a result of semantics in terms of managing the medicine, different things like that. He's had a great week. [Cornerback] Ahkello [Witherspoon] got a little bit of a knee. He's going to be out there today. I don't expect it to affect his availability. Then [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] will have him as a veteran rest day. We expect to have all hands-on deck, ready to roll for a great challenge on Sunday.”
Ahkello Witherspoon
Witherspoon missed Thursday's practice and was limited on Friday. The Rams have been cautious with their eldest defender but Witherspoon's knee is responding well.
“He just felt a little something in his knee," stated McVay. "These premier athletes on the perimeter, he felt something. We're always erring on the side of caution with him. It was more of just precautionary, but talking to him after practice, even the other day and seeing him this morning, he feels good. He knows his body really well just with the experience he's accumulated so being more safe than sorry.”
In the event he can't go, Cobie Durant, Emmanuel Forbes, and Josh Wallace are expected to fill in.
Matthew Stafford
The question is always about Matthew Stafford. He's fine, he's fired up to play, and he's ready for full-contact football. Stafford wrapped up his third straight week of full practices on Friday.
Houston Texans
Wide Receivers
Both Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios have been ruled out for the game. Rookie Jaylin Noel is expected to get the start.
Aireontae Ersery
Both tackles Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher are expected to play, putting rookie standout Aireontae Ersery's projected usage up in the air.
Reunion in Los Angeles
The connections between the two teams are numerous with Texans OC Nick Caley set to compete against his former employer on Sunday.
Rams OC Mike LaFleur and Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans used to be assistants on Kyle Shanahan's staff in San Francisco.
Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase coached Texans wide receivers Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson at Iowa State.
