Rams Have Surprising Fantasy "Must-Start" Week 1 vs. Texans

The Texans starting OL and how they ended up in Houston:



LT - Aireontae Ersery (25’ 2nd Rounder)

LG - Laken Tomlinson (25’ Free Agent)

C - Jake Andrews (25’ Waiver Claim)

RG - Ed Ingram (25’ Trade)

RT - Tytus Howard



This has to be one of the most uniquely built groups in the… pic.twitter.com/Yp9d6uYz6B