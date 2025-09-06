Rams Have Surprising Fantasy "Must-Start" Week 1 vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Rams face a stout first test in their 2025 NFL season opener against the Houston Texans. Many expect this team to field several viable fantasy scorers this year, behind what will hopefully be an improved offense. If they can put up big numbers against a solid Houston defense, their prospects will look great for the rest of the year.
There are players from the Rams who should be started every week in fantasy football. No matter who's trying to slow down Puka Nacua, he should be a WR1 for virtually every team unless he's injured.
The same goes for Kyren Williams, who's expected to take a bit of a step back in terms of workload, but should have more than enough volume to finish as a top fantasy running back once again.
It's a little different for players like quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Davante Adams, and tight end Tyler Higbee. Depending on the matchup and the other options on certain rosters, they could justifiably be benched in some weeks. LA's defense has emerged as a decent streaming candidate for the 2025 season, but they should be starting Week 1 against Houston.
Rams' defense could feast in Week 1
Looking at the Houston Texans, it doesn't seem like they're a favorable matchup for fantasy defenses on paper. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is hoping to regain his career trajectory after a sophomore slump. Between Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel, he has the weapons to do it, even with Christian Kirk sidelined with injury.
Even with Joe Mixon out, the Texans still have two solid ball-carriers between Nick Chubb and Dameon Pierce. However, the Los Angeles Rams could have a big fantasy game in Week 1. NFL.com's Michael Florio believes so:
"The Texans may not seem like the type of team to stream against. They have a good quarterback and weapons around him. However, only Caleb Williams had a higher sack rate than C.J. Stroud last year among QBs with 500 pass attempts. Plus, Houston's offensive line arguably got worse this offseason with the loss of left tackle Laremy Tunsil. When picking a defense to use in fantasy, I look for sacks and turnovers. Led by reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, the Rams are in play for Week 1."
Houston already had a tremendously shaky O-line last year, which was a big part of Stroud's regression in his second season. Now, the Texans could have even worse protection around their quarterback. LA's pass rush, led by Verse, could have an explosive debut against Houston this year.
