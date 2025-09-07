3 Rams Named Fantasy Starting Locks Week 1 vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Rams are approaching an extremely telling game in their 2025 NFL season opener against the Houston Texans. This offseason, there's been quite a bit of optimism built around this team's prospects for the upcoming campaign, both in fantasy football and in real life.
With better health from Puka Nacua and the upgrade from Cooper Kupp to Davante Adams, the Rams are set to be much better on offense this year. Of course, their production on that side of the ball is heavily reliant on the availability and production of quarterback Matthew Stafford.
He caused a lot of worry in training camp after missing the first two weeks of practice due to a lingering back injury, but he appears to be good to go for Week 1 against the Texans.
Houston is expected to have one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. If LA can put up a strong performance in Week 1 against an elite defensive unit, the confidence surrounding this team should further skyrocket. Despite the tough matchup, the Rams should have several viable fantasy scorers for the season opener.
Who should start in fantasy for the Rams versus the Texans?
ESPN's Mike Clay previewed every Week 1 matchup across the NFL to identify which players in each outing should be starting in fantasy football. He found three viable starts among the Los Angeles Rams in their season opener against the Houston Texans: running back Kyren Williams and wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.
It's not exactly surprising that quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't get the nod here. He only returned to practice in the last week of training camp, no one knows if his back will affect him or how badly, and he's facing a stout Texans defense with a mean pass rush.
It is a bit striking that he gave the Rams' defense an "average" grade against an extremely questionable Houston offensive line, although it's probably heavily influenced by LA's subpar metrics from last year with a young, unproven unit.
On the other side of the ball, Clay deemed Nico Collins as the only starting lock for Houston. This is a testament to the Texans' abysmal running back room with Joe Mixon out, as well as an indictment of their protection around quarterback C.J. Stroud:
"[Nick] Chubb is the safest bet to handle the bulk of the carries against the Rams, but won't get much work as a receiver. It's unclear if the 29-year-old can be effective after struggling on 107 touches in Cleveland last season."
