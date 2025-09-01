5 Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against Houston
The Los Angeles Rams ended the 2024 NFL season with one of the best defenses in the NFL as defensive coordinator Chris Shula rebounded from a rough start to his debut season in the role to finish as a dominant force, pushing the team towards the division crown.
At the same time, the youth of the Rams were putting together the pieces to create a young, energetic defense that exudes confidence and inflicts punishment. As the team enters year two under Shula with a much more refined product, here are five questions they must ask of themselves after their season debut.
Can Jared Verse Truly Take That Next Step?
The hype around Jared Verse this offseason is very much real as the perpetual force and co-vocal leader of the defense has put belt to behind against the Cowboys and Saints in joint practices. But this is the NFL and the Texans are coming for blood.
Verse stated he's been working to improve his ability, stating he left sacks on the field last season. Is this the year Verse becomes the next Rams' defensive legend?
Will the Defensive Secondary Hold Up?
The Rams did not make any meaningful additions to their secondary this offseason. The belief is that the Rams love their current unit and their current unit has not only taken a step up but plays unselfish football, maintaining the integrity of the defense, allowing the pass rush the time they need to use multiple pass rush moves to get home.
Is Nate Landman As Good As Advertised?
Landman is a captain, defensive signal caller, and has been playing like an All-Pro throughout camp. He's been a force fumble machine with a solid punch, and it's clear the defense respects him. However, will his successes translate to game time?
Will Emmanuel Forbes Re-Write His Story This Season?
At times this offseason, Forbes has looked brilliant, shutting down most of the Rams' receivers, going toe-to-toe against Davante Adams. Other times, he's been beaten. Forbes is a gamer who looks improved, but when the lights shine bright, will the Rams see a first-round talent or the player we all saw in Washington?
Will Poona Ford Be Able to Continuously Inflict Damage at The Line of Scrimmage?
Ford led the Los Angeles Chargers to having the number one scoring defense in the NFL last season. He's been a force this year but one has to wonder if the Texans, who are believed to have a run-first approach this season, do attack Ford, will he hold up, especially in the fourth quarter?
