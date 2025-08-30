Why Jared Verse Will Anoint Himself as a Rams Great
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Jared Verse the person may be one of the most down-to-earth, hilarious, real players I have had the privilege to meet. Jared Verse the player is just a straight up villain. It is he who talks his talk and then walks his walk.
Genuinely, sometimes you think there's something wrong with him. Who calls out Aaron Donald? Who does that? Braden Fiske was probably on the couch, Byron Young was likely enjoying his day, and Kobie Turner was likely focused on non-football pursuits, while Verse is challenging the workout maniac at the future Hall of Famers' house. Who does that?
Why? Because Jared Verse truly believes he can take on hell with a water gun and win, and to be frank, after witnessing what I have witnessed this offseason into camp and now entering the regular season, I wouldn't put it past him to come out on top.
The Dawn of a New Era
There is a fire that burns inside of him, chasing greatness that continues to elude him for reasons out of his control. It was unjustified bureaucracy that prevented him and Braden Fiske from competing for a National Championship despite a perfect season and conference championship.
It was a missed block on offense that stopped him from making the NFC Championship Game as a rookie, allowing Washington's Jayden Daniels to take the honor.
And yet, despite every setback, the path he laid to get to the peak was built on his work and desire. That's what got him from high school to Albany, then Albany to Florida State and eventually the Rams.
Now that he's here and he's established, he's letting everyone have it.
The Work Behind the Scenes
The man took no prisoners in joint practice and earlier this week, I saw the intersection of Chris Shula's next evolution of his defense paired with the defensive lines progression in learning how to rush as a unit.
I watched Verse modify his approach with Young, Turner, Fiske, Poona Ford and others, attacking with devestating effect.
He's refined his attack to ensure there's a higher likelihood of his work resulting in sacks instead of pressures, taking proper angles and accelerating or throttling down at proper moments.
He's learned how to attack different spots along the line of scrimmage at the right times and I believe he's about to open a can on the Texans and the NFL.
He carries the ralolying cry of the fan base on his back, playing for the name on the front of his jersey, using his effort to honor the letters written on his back plate, a legacy for which he takes into the modern eras.
Verse may be a villain on the field looking to cause havoc, but it is often those hated by the masses that are the true heroes to those who matter most.
This is the year of Jared Verse and trust, you will be entertained.
