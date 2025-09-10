Why Texans' Physicality Was a Good Test For Rams
Week 1 presents a decent measuring stick for teams as to where they are as an organization and roster. Flaws are evident in the first game of the year, basically an extension of the preseason; the case for all teams across the NFL. For the Los Angeles Rams, the first game of the season was that and more.
The Rams came away with a tough victory over the Houston Texans, 14-9, in a battle between two postseason and championship hopefuls to begin the season. For head coach Sean McVay, Sunday's game was a showcase and measuring stick for where the team is, including a key aspect on offense.
Texans physical defense
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans presenting a physical defense early in the season should not come as a surprise, as his team is expected to have one of the best units on that side of the ball this season. For McVay, he felt his offense responded well to the brutality that can come from Houston's physical and disciplined three-level defense.
"I thought they did a great job. We knew it would be that kind of game. That's the style that they play with," McVay said. "We like that kind of style as well. I think we’re a tough football team. They're a tough football team. I think there's so many great things that we can learn from, situationally."
McVay mentioned the response from his team following crucial moments, such as the hold on Jordan 'J-Whitt' Whittington's long kickoff return, the personal foul on the same drive, among key moments from early in the game. Overall, the ninth-year head coach felt good to see where his team was heading into Philadelphia this upcoming week.
"There are a lot of really cool things for us to be able to learn from and you feel a lot better when the guys found a way," McVay said. "There were a lot of reasons for them to think, ‘Oh man, things aren't necessarily going in our favor,’ but I never felt our group flinch. I never felt our group separate.
"I thought the defense did an unbelievable job keeping our team in the football game."
The Rams will get another opportunity this weekend in their divisional round rematch with the Eagles when the two teams face off in a monster early-afternoon game to begin the Sunday slate.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, so you never miss another news story, the latest analysis, and updates on everything Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts from Sunday's game when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.