Get Excited: Why These Rams Could Rival 2021 Team
The Los Angeles Rams kick off their regular season today in the home opener against the Houston Texans. It is an exciting Week 1 matchup that bolsters two excellent quarterbacks in a proverbial duel that should make fans giddy to start the season. However, there is much to be excited about for this game and the season ahead.
Los Angeles is back in the conversation of being one of the contenders to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, this coming February. They've earned the right to do so as they have built their roster from the ground up, four years removed from raising the Lombardi Trophy with a stacked roster filled with veterans in need of a ring. Now, the Rams' 2025 team could rival the predecessor four years later.
The Rams have the talent to rival the 2021 team
In 2021, the Rams featured an ample amount of talent with a franchise quarterback, a running back by committee, a talented group of wide receivers, incredible plays in the trenches, and a back-seven that continued to make plays as it had done all season. 2025 presents a nearly similar feeling, only this time, their defensive front and pass rush could be better, while their back-seven is a adequate unit overall.
Matthew Stafford is still the starting quarterback and enters his 17th season as one of the best in the game. While a lingering back injury could derail him throughout the season, he has yet to show signs of decline, boosting the chances of success this year.
No, the Rams don't have their 2021 version of Odell Beckham Jr., but they have a top wideout due with a quality veteran in Davante Adams and a young star in Puka Nacua. The dynamics feel similar, though the overall depth at the skill positions is younger and has a higher ceiling.
Los Angeles may have another committee of tailbacks that can handle workloads and become key assets in certain situations similar to 2021. Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Jarquez Hunter are all expected to see the field at some point each week, with Williams leading the way as the top running back.
This team does not have two future Hall of Famers on defense like it did four years ago with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. They do have a bevy of young talent on all three levels of their defense, led by second-year player and pass rusher Jared Verse, who presents enormous ceilings and room for growth in a disciplined system under defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
Head coach Sean McVay remains the play-caller, showing he is as innovative and creative as ever before. At this point in his coaching career, he continues to get better and is still one of the youngest coaches in the game.
The biggest question that remains is whether this Rams team can accomplish a similar goal of 2021. A lot has changed in four years, but the expectations, excitement, and goals remain the same going into this year.
There will be much to learn against the Texans in Week 1. Yet, on paper, Los Angeles is capable of matching their 2021 team with a younger, hungrier group that has opened the championship window wide open.
